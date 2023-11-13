WWE Women's Wrestling Renaissance, Swerve Must Win at Full Gear, More Quick Takes

4 of 5

Santos Escobar betraying Rey Mysterio was always the endgame for the LWO that made most sense, and WWE massively delivered on that long-awaited moment on Friday's SmackDown.

From failing to beat his mentor for the United States Championship to playing a role in his loss of the title at Crown Jewel, Escobar had every reason to turn on Mysterio when he did. WWE could have easily held off on it until closer to WrestleMania 40, but it seems clear where it will be taking the storyline instead.

If the injury angle on SmackDown was designed to write Mysterio off of television temporarily, that should open the door for a feud between Escobar and Carlito in the meantime.

The veteran has looked impressive so far in his return and taking on Escobar can elevate the former Legado del Fantasma leader to the next level.

Escobar vs. Mysterio would be an excellent attraction for the Royal Rumble in January, if not Elimination Chamber the following month. A one-on-one bout between the two on The Grandest Stage of Them All would be ideal, but WWE would presumably prefer a six-man tag team match with Escobar reuniting with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to take on Mysterio, Carlito and the uber-successful Bad Bunny.