Texas' Jonathon Brooks Out for Season with Knee Injury; RB1 in NFL Draft 2024

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns received bad news Sunday regarding star running back Jonathon Brooks.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Brooks suffered a torn right ACL in the Longhorns 29-26 victory over TCU Saturday, which effectively ends his season.

Brooks was projected as the top running back for the 2024 NFL Draft, per Mel Kiper of ESPN, but now a return to the collegiate ranks for the 2024 season may be the next step for Brooks as he recovers from the injury.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian expressed sadness at the development but said the tailback will remain an important part of the team while he recovers.

"We're heartbroken for Jonathon," Sarkisian said in a statement. "He was having a fantastic season and leaves a void that needs to be filled. But we know he will continue to be an invaluable leader on our team, helping us prepare as we move forward in our mission this season."

He also said that he is extremely confident that Brooks will be able to have a fast recovery and that the program will support him throughout the process.

"I know he'll work extremely hard in his recovery, get back to full speed as soon as he can, and we will be there by his side supporting him through all of that," Sarkisian said.

Brooks stepped into the Longhorns starting role after 2022 Doak Walker winner Bijan Robinson left for the NFL and was a key contributor to the team's hot start to the season. Brooks rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns on 187 carries in 2023, while also adding 286 yards and a touchdown in the passing game.