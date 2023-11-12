Hockey Hall of Fame 2023: Induction Ceremony Start Time and TV Info

Hockey Hall of Fame 2023: Induction Ceremony Start Time and TV InfoNovember 12, 2023
Hockey's greatest will welcome a new esteemed class Monday when seven of the best, most influential, and important are enshrined in the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame.
Henrik Lundqvist headlines a class of greats that also includes celebrated coach Mike Hitchcock and the late executive of the two-time Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche, Pierre Lacroix.
Ahead of the prestigious night in which the sport's finest will be immortalized, find out when and where to check out the ceremony and which in this year's class may be the most decorated of them all.
Class of 2023
- Pierre Turgeon (C, 1987-2007 with the Sabres, Islanders, Canadiens, Blues, Stars, and Avalanche)
- Henrik Lundqvist (G, 2005-2020 with the Rangers)
- Mike Vernon (G, 1982-2002 with the Flames, Red Wings, Sharks, and Panthers)
- Tom Barrasso (G, 1983-2003 with the Sabres, Penguins, Senators, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, and Blues)
- Caroline Ouellette (F, 1999-2008 with the Canadiennes de Montreal and Team Canada)
- Ken Hitchcock (Coach, 1984-2019 with the Stars, Flyers, Blue Jackets, Blues, and Oilers)
- Pierre Lacroix (Executive, 1994-2006 with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche)
Enshrined as part of Monday's festivities are:
Start Time and TV Info
Date: Monday, November 13
Location: Allen Lambert Galleria in Toronto
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV Info: NHL Network (TSN and TSN 2 in Canada)
Excellence at Every Level
There are bigger, more well-known names in this Hall of Fame class but few have the resume of Caroline Ouellette.
A four-time Olympic gold medalist, she never took to that international stage and experienced anything other than the euphoria of a first-place finish. She was a six-time gold medalist at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Women's Championships and added six silver medals to her collection.
Ouellette was a two-time MVP in the Canadian Women's Hockey League, a first-team All-Star, and was a Clarkson Cup top forward and scorer in 2009. In 2016, she scored her 300th point, becoming the first player in the history of that league to reach that mark.
Overall, she is a four-time Clarkson Cup champion with the Montreal Stars and Les Canadiennes de Montreal.
Even before she played professionally, Ouellette played for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, where she was named the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tournament and would become team captain her final two seasons with the team.
Today, she remains the third-leading scorer in the school's history.
One of the greatest in her sport, she was the definition of a champion and someone who consistently helped to put her team in a position to win.
The Hockey Hall of Fame website revealed, "2023 was a very special year for Caroline Ouellette. She was inducted into the IIHF Hockey Hall of Fame, University of Minnesota Duluth Athletic Hall of Fame, named to the Ordre national du Québec and was selected as an Honoured Member of the Hockey Hall of Fame in the Player Category."
Arguably the most decorated player in this year's class, Ouellette achieved success at every level of her hockey career and has earned enshrinement as one of the best players of her generation and a shining example of hockey excellence.