Hockey Hall of Fame 2023: Induction Ceremony Start Time and TV Info

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

There are bigger, more well-known names in this Hall of Fame class but few have the resume of Caroline Ouellette.

A four-time Olympic gold medalist, she never took to that international stage and experienced anything other than the euphoria of a first-place finish. She was a six-time gold medalist at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Women's Championships and added six silver medals to her collection.

Ouellette was a two-time MVP in the Canadian Women's Hockey League, a first-team All-Star, and was a Clarkson Cup top forward and scorer in 2009. In 2016, she scored her 300th point, becoming the first player in the history of that league to reach that mark.

Overall, she is a four-time Clarkson Cup champion with the Montreal Stars and Les Canadiennes de Montreal.

Even before she played professionally, Ouellette played for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, where she was named the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tournament and would become team captain her final two seasons with the team.

Today, she remains the third-leading scorer in the school's history.

One of the greatest in her sport, she was the definition of a champion and someone who consistently helped to put her team in a position to win.

The Hockey Hall of Fame website revealed, "2023 was a very special year for Caroline Ouellette. She was inducted into the IIHF Hockey Hall of Fame, University of Minnesota Duluth Athletic Hall of Fame, named to the Ordre national du Québec and was selected as an Honoured Member of the Hockey Hall of Fame in the Player Category."