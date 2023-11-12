Caleb Williams, Bo Nix Amaze Fans With Heisman Duel in 1st Half of USC vs. Oregon

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Two of the nation's top quarterbacks went head-to-head on Sunday night, as Caleb Williams and Bo Nix looked impressive in the first half of USC and Oregon's showdown.

Despite taking three sacks, Williams completed just over 61 percent of his passes for 159 yards while scoring a rushing touchdown. His top target was wide receiver Tahj Washington, who hauled in three catches for 73 yards at the half.

College football fans were impressed with Williams' performance.

While Williams' first half was admirable, Nix's halftime numbers were downright exceptional. Despite completing just eight passes, the Ducks' signal-caller threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Oregon's stellar offense continued to produce points, owning a 22-14 lead at the half.

Wide receiver Troy Franklin racked up 147 yards and a touchdown on just two catches through two quarters. Franklin had only topped that number in a single game once all year, a Week 7 matchup with Washington.

Fans applauded the Ducks' high-powered offense, as well as Nix's tremendous half.