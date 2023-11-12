X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Caleb Williams, Bo Nix Amaze Fans With Heisman Duel in 1st Half of USC vs. Oregon

    zach bacharContributor INovember 12, 2023

    EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 11: Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up prior to the start of the game during a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans on November 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.(Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Two of the nation's top quarterbacks went head-to-head on Sunday night, as Caleb Williams and Bo Nix looked impressive in the first half of USC and Oregon's showdown.

    Despite taking three sacks, Williams completed just over 61 percent of his passes for 159 yards while scoring a rushing touchdown. His top target was wide receiver Tahj Washington, who hauled in three catches for 73 yards at the half.

    College football fans were impressed with Williams' performance.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Caleb Williams, what a scramble 👏😧<a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> <a href="https://t.co/NLgkdstXfR">pic.twitter.com/NLgkdstXfR</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Caleb Williams with the hook shot pass 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> <a href="https://t.co/bZQgOst85W">pic.twitter.com/bZQgOst85W</a>

    Connor Morrissette @C_Morrissette

    Caleb Williams runs in a two-yard touchdown and all of a sudden it's a one-score game. Oregon leads 22-14 with 12 seconds left in the first half.

    RichSC @OriginalRichSC

    Caleb Williams had a couple of Heisman-level plays on that TD drive. It's a shame they're not even talking about him as being a finalist this year because he is still the best player in college football. Sorry, everyone else.

    Connor Morrissette @C_Morrissette

    The NFL scouts in the press box all smile and look at each other after that last Caleb Williams completion to Dorian Singer.

    Arrogant Nation✌🏻 @FightOnRusty

    reminder to not let other factors distract you from watching Caleb Williams cook in a USC uniform<br><br>not many chances left ✌🏻

    Yogi Roth @YogiRoth

    Caleb Williams is so good. So accurate, even when pressured. Does it every week.

    While Williams' first half was admirable, Nix's halftime numbers were downright exceptional. Despite completing just eight passes, the Ducks' signal-caller threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

    Oregon's stellar offense continued to produce points, owning a 22-14 lead at the half.

    Wide receiver Troy Franklin racked up 147 yards and a touchdown on just two catches through two quarters. Franklin had only topped that number in a single game once all year, a Week 7 matchup with Washington.

    Fans applauded the Ducks' high-powered offense, as well as Nix's tremendous half.

    Caleb Williams, Bo Nix Amaze Fans With Heisman Duel in 1st Half of USC vs. Oregon
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    OH MY GOODNESS... AGAIN! 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/oregonfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oregonfootball</a> making it look EASY! <a href="https://t.co/12GKvAQS3i">pic.twitter.com/12GKvAQS3i</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    A unique statline: Oregon QB Bo Nix so far vs. the USC defense... <a href="https://t.co/RTDjowfhX1">pic.twitter.com/RTDjowfhX1</a>

    Dan Rubenstein @DanRubenstein

    On his first throw of the day, Bo Nix just out-threw each of Drew Allar and JJ McCarthy's entire games.

    David Ubben @davidubben

    Oregon should not be allowed to run offense against USC's secondary. This is cruel. <br><br>Bo Nix tonight: 2-2, 161 yards, 2 TDs.

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    He's slipped a little since then, but Bo Nix's passing efficiency at this point in the game was 1106.2. The FBS single season record is 207.6. <a href="https://t.co/aRUS3PQP01">https://t.co/aRUS3PQP01</a>

    Dale Bliss @DSH_Newton

    Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels are separating themselves from the Heisman pack. But Bo has to finish the job in this second half and win the PAC-12 Championship.

    𝐎reg𝐎n H𝐎mer @OregonHomer

    Bo Nix casually averaging 80.5 yards and a touchdown per throw <a href="https://t.co/nowv7EaikA">pic.twitter.com/nowv7EaikA</a>

    Zachary Neel @zacharycneel

    Well, with one pass play, Bo Nix has already out-performed one of the Heisman Trophy favorites.

    Both Nix and Williams have shown throughout the 2023 season that they're not just two of the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12. Instead, they're two of the best passers in the country.