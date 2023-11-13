B/R MLB Staff Cast Their Ballots for MVP, Cy Young and More

I have no clue if there has ever been a unanimous No. 1 AND a unanimous No. 2 in an MVP vote, but it really should be 420 points for Ohtani and 270 points for Seager as the clear hierarchy in this pseudo two-horse race. The only real drama here is where Julio Rodríguez lands because of the impact it has on Seattle's 2030 club option in his megadeal. He finished seventh in the vote last season, and another top-10 finish (which he absolutely should receive) would already drive up the price of that option from eight years, $200 million to eight years, $240 million.