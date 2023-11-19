Orange Cassidy Defeats Jon Moxley, Retains International Title at AEW Full Gear 2023

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Orange Cassidy defeated Jon Moxley to retain the International Title at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

Full Gear marked a rematch from All Out in September when Mox beat OC in the main event to win the International Championship and end Cassidy's 326-day reign.

Following successful defenses against AR Fox and Big Bill, Moxley shocking dropped the title to Rey Fenix on the Sept. 20 Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

Moxley said he suffered a concussion during the bout, which is likely why the decision was made for Fenix to win, and the injury resulted in Mox missing over a month of action.

The only three-time world champion in AEW history made his in-ring return for OTT in the United Kingdom at the end of October and for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in early November, which set the stage for him to pursue the International Championship once again.

About three weeks after his upset win over Moxley, Fenix put the international title on the line against Cassidy on the Oct. 10 Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite, and OC prevailed to become the first two-time international champ.

After Cassidy successfully defended the title against Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate in Claudio Castagnoli on the Nov. 1 Dynamite, Moxley attacked Orange and went on to challenge him to a championship match at Full Gear.

Moxley and Cassidy are two of AEW's most popular and successful stars of all time, and they proved at All Out that they had strong in-ring chemistry as well.

Because of that, big things were expected out of the rematch at Full Gear, and they delivered with a strong performance.

Cassidy beat Mox to avenge the loss at All Out, which could possibly be the precursor to a rubber match in the near future.