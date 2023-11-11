LeBron James Shades Michigan Scandal, Jokes Lakers Stole Frank Vogel's Signals

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James had some fun at the University of Michigan's expense after the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Speaking to reporters after the game, James joked the Lakers were able to steal signals from the Suns because of their familiarity with Frank Vogel's system:

"I think us having a knowledge of Coach [Frank] Vogel and his coaching staff. We know that he's going to switch defenses up and he has a lot of defensive packages, a lot of schemes. So just about trying to read the game and see at what point, what the first quarter, second quarter, third, fourth, what are they in? We've got some history with Coach Frank, so we able to kind of have that blueprint and be able to steal some signals as well.

"So that was key to our success and the best thing about tonight is that we were able to get those signals in [and] we still [are] able to play on Sunday. We don't get suspended like that team up North."

Vogel was the Lakers head coach for three seasons from 2019-20 to 2021-22. He won an NBA title in his first season with the team.

James, who is from Ohio and has a long relationship with the Ohio State Buckeyes athletic program, almost certainly relished the opportunity to poke at their biggest rival.

On Friday, the Big Ten announced Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the regular season under its sportsmanship provision. Harbaugh is allowed to coach the team during the week, but he's banned from the sidelines on game day.

The decision came in the wake of an NCAA investigation into allegations of sign-stealing centered around Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who resigned from his position on Nov. 3.

Michigan filed an emergency temporary restraining order against the Big Ten in an attempt to prevent the conference from suspending Harbaugh.

If the suspension stands, Harbaugh won't be on the sidelines for the Wolverines' game against Ohio State at the Big House on Nov. 25. The winner will likely be the Big Ten East division representative in the conference title game.