    Photo: Ohio State to Wear Custom LeBron James-Branded Cleats vs. Penn State

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 19, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
    Ben Jackson/Getty Images

    LeBron James has gifted Ohio State football players with custom cleats ahead of the team's highly-anticipated Big Ten showdown with Penn State.

    Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> always brings the 🔥 for the Buckeyes 👑 <a href="https://t.co/q0kjSuGWTE">pic.twitter.com/q0kjSuGWTE</a>

    Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB

    You already know <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> approves ✔️🌰👑 <a href="https://t.co/RitcZ8QDEC">https://t.co/RitcZ8QDEC</a> <a href="https://t.co/hedhZTXrqc">pic.twitter.com/hedhZTXrqc</a>

    The Akron, Ohio native has always supported the Buckeyes. In a 2013 interview with Cleveland.com, the four-time NBA Champion discussed the possibility of attending Ohio State before he ultimately made the jump to the professional level straight out of high school.

    "I promise, I say this all the time—if I had one year of college, I would have ended up here," James said. "No matter where I go in the world, no matter where it is, I will always rock Ohio State colors".

    The 38-year-old gave players personalized Beats Studio3 wireless headphones prior to a matchup with Wisconsin last season, then provided the roster with customized cleats roughly two months later ahead of a game against Michigan.

    Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB

    The Ga❌e essentials<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZBZ5dKshxs">pic.twitter.com/ZBZ5dKshxs</a>

    James' son Bryce, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, visited Ohio State in early October to watch the team's 37-17 win over Maryland. He then met with men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann before he was eventually offered a scholarship.

    With James' gifted cleats on, the Buckeyes will attempt to defeat the Nittany Lions in a battle for conference standings positioning as well as a potential College Football Playoff appearance.