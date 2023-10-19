Photo: Ohio State to Wear Custom LeBron James-Branded Cleats vs. Penn State

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

LeBron James has gifted Ohio State football players with custom cleats ahead of the team's highly-anticipated Big Ten showdown with Penn State.

The Akron, Ohio native has always supported the Buckeyes. In a 2013 interview with Cleveland.com, the four-time NBA Champion discussed the possibility of attending Ohio State before he ultimately made the jump to the professional level straight out of high school.

"I promise, I say this all the time—if I had one year of college, I would have ended up here," James said. "No matter where I go in the world, no matter where it is, I will always rock Ohio State colors".

The 38-year-old gave players personalized Beats Studio3 wireless headphones prior to a matchup with Wisconsin last season, then provided the roster with customized cleats roughly two months later ahead of a game against Michigan.

James' son Bryce, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, visited Ohio State in early October to watch the team's 37-17 win over Maryland. He then met with men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann before he was eventually offered a scholarship.