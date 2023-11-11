Report: Michigan Files for Temporary Restraining Order for Jim Harbaugh's Suspension

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan football is challenging the Big Ten's order for head coach Jim Harbaugh not to coach Saturday.

The No. 3 Wolverines face No. 10 Penn State at noon ET.

The school filed for a temporary restraining order Friday night that, if granted, could stop the conference's suspension of Harbaugh from immediately taking place.

The news was reported by the Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis and confirmed by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

Michigan announced earlier Friday the program intended to "seek a court order ... preventing this disciplinary action from taking effect."

The Big Ten announced Harbaugh's three-game regular-season suspension around 3:30 p.m. Thursday while Harbaugh and the Michigan team were on board a flight to Penn State.

The TRO was filed in Washtenaw County Trial Court with Judge Tim Connors, per Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez. Connors is a lecturer at the University of Michigan Law School, according to the law school's website.

The case lists Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and the Big Ten conferece as defendants.

Michigan called the Big Ten's decision to announce Harbaugh's suspension hours before the court holiday of Veteran's Day an attempt "to try to thwart the university from seeking immediate judicial relief."

The Big Ten described Harbaugh's suspension as a consequence of Michigan "conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition."

The Big Ten's announcement comes before any conclusions by the NCAA, which is continuing its investigation of the program for an alleged sign-stealing program dating back to at least 2021.

The NCAA's investigation has focused on former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who resigned last week. Harbaugh has claimed to have no knowledge of the alleged scheme.

The conference's punishment does not preclude Harbaugh from attending practices and would not keep him from coaching postseason games.

It does, however, propose keeping him from the venue during three regular-season games that will determine whether the Wolverines make it to the CFP.