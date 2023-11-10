8 Disappointing NFL Stars with Something to Prove in Second Half of 2023 Season

4 of 8

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After three consecutive seasons with at least 900 yards and six touchdowns to start his career, it seemed Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins would be in for a huge payday following a potential monster contract year in 2023.

That has not come to fruition at all so far, though.

Stuck in an offense that ranks in the bottom 10 in scoring after a poor start, and being lassoed by injuries to his ribs and hamstring, the 24-year-old has just two touchdowns in seven games and has seen his yards-per-target total drop from 9.3 in his first three pro campaigns to 6.4 in 2023.

He's caught just 27 of the 51 passes thrown his way.

On the bright side, Higgins is coming off the best performance of his season to date (eight catches for 110 yards against Buffalo).