Yankees Rumors: NYY 'Listening' on Gleyber Torres Trade Proposals for Past Year

New York Yankees/Getty Images

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was once believed to be a significant part of the team's young core, but it now sounds like a surplus at his position has made him expendable.

According to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, "the Yankees have a plethora of young middle infielders ready to take over the position and the club has been listening to trade proposals for [Torres} for more than a year now."

Torres had a solid campaign in 2023, appearing in 158 games and slashing .273/.347/.453 with 25 home runs, 28 doubles, 68 RBI and 90 runs scored. He's one of three finalists for the Silver Slugger Award at second base. It was a strong bounce-back season after he hit below .260 in each of the last three years.

Bowden pointed out that Torres, who will be turning 27 next month, will be in the final year of his contract in 2024. The Yankees could use him to fill holes both in their lineup and their pitching staff.

"If the Yankees can get a left-handed-hitting outfielder and a pitcher they want in a deal, they won't hesitate to move him," Bowden stated.

The Yankees are reportedly interested in acquiring San Diego Padres star lefty slugger Juan Soto this offseason, so moving Torres could help aid that effort. New York also has a bevy of prospects waiting in the wings like Trey Sweeney, George Lombard Jr. and Roderick Arias.

A two-time All-Star, Torres struggled to live up to the standard he set in his first two seasons in the majors. However, he still has the potential to be a productive everyday infielder in the right situation.