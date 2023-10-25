Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Yankees, Padres Had 'Preliminary' Discussion About Deal

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Less than two years after acquiring star outfielder Juan Soto for a substantial package, the San Diego Padres are reportedly receiving trade interest for him.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the New York Yankees "have already had one preliminary conversation" with the Padres regarding Soto. Martino also noted, "Talks have not yet progressed beyond that initial check-in."

Soto will be in the final year of his contract in 2024 before becoming a free agent next winter. Per Martino, "the strong expectation of rival executives" is that the 25-year-old would be available in "the right deal."

Martino also pointed out that Padres general manager A.J. Preller was asked about Soto's future with the team earlier this month, and he told reporters that the "first path" would be to sign him to an extension. While he downplayed the possibility of trading him, he also didn't rule it out.

"We've never been a group that says no to anything," Preller said. "I wouldn't read into that. That's just kind of the way we operate."

In his first full season in San Diego after being acquired from the Washington Nationals at the 2022 trade deadline as part of an eight-player deal, Soto appeared in all 162 games and led the team with 35 home runs and 109 RBI while slashing .275/.410/.519. The Yankees have long been starving for a lefty slugger of his caliber.

Martino noted that despite New York's recent reluctance to deal away top prospects for established superstars, "this situation could be different" because Soto's trade market is likely to be limited due to his $30 million salary and lack of contract security beyond next season.