David Ross 'I Don't Fault' Cubs' Jed Hoyer for Firing: 'That's His Job'

David Ross doesn't blame Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer for making a change at manager by hiring ex-Milwaukee Brewers skipper Craig Counsell.

"We had our conversation," Ross told Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat about Hoyer, who traveled to Florida and spoke with the Cubs' ex-manager in person about the move.

"If my boss doesn't think I am a good manager, then he should move on. I don't fault him for that. If he doesn't think I am the right guy, that's his job. That's his choice. I have my own thoughts and opinions that I will keep to myself."

Ross, who ended his playing career on the 2016 World Series champion Cubs, managed Chicago from 2020-2023. He went 262-284 over four years, making the playoffs once in 2020. Last year's team finished 83-79 and missed landing the final NL wild card spot by one game.

The Cubs are now led by Counsell, who signed the most lucrative managerial deal (five years, $40 million) in MLB history. Counsell found great success as the Brewers' manager, leading Milwaukee to the playoffs in five of the last six years, including the NLCS in 2018. That's one more playoff appearance that the franchise managed from its inception in Seattle as the Pilots in 1969 to 2017.

With Counsell's contract expiring after October, he naturally became a hot commodity, with his old team, the New York Mets and the Cleveland Guardians reportedly interested. The Cubs swooped in and offered him big bucks to lead Chicago, however, ending Ross' time in town.

Ross isn't mad or bitter about the whole situation by any means, however, telling Henry that he was grateful for the opportunity.

"I think the thing that comes over me is that I am extremely thankful for the opportunity, to be honest," Ross said.

"There was a lot of people who worked really hard alongside me. ... I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way. There's great people there. I really don't have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest.

"I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for."