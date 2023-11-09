Michael Oher Was Paid $138K from 'The Blind Side' Movie Profits, per Court Documents

Set Number: X83255 TK1 R1 F57

Former NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher received more than $138,000 in profits from the film adaption of The Blind Side, according to a court document obtained by ESPN's Michael A. Fletcher.

Lawyers for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy provided tax forms and other evidence documenting the money they collected from the film between 2007 and 2021, a total that exceeded $432,000. The Tuohys had agreed to split the proceeds from The Blind Side's book and movie sales five ways.

Per Fletcher, Oher's attorneys didn't respond when asked for a comment, and they have until Nov. 28 to formally respond in court.

In August, Oher originally petitioned his conservatorship agreement with the Tuohy family. He said he hadn't been legally adopted by the family, contrasting with what the Tuohys portrayed to him and the wider public. He also alleged he had been cut off from earning royalty money from The Blind Side that he believed he was entitled to collect.

Sean Tuohy said he was "devastated" by the allegations in an interview with the Daily Memphian's Geoff Calkins. He said the family chose to be Oher's conservators in order to avoid any NCAA violations that might impact his college career.

Sean also said he had been advised Oher couldn't be legally adopted at the time, though Calkins noted Tennessee state law would've permitted an adult adoption.

A Tennessee judge ended Oher's conservatorship agreement in September, though Oher's complaint remains ongoing.

The Blind Side has grossed more than $309 million worldwide since its November 2009 release, and Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Leigh Anne. The film was met with some criticism well before Oher's petition, though.