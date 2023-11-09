Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

2 of 2

Justin Jefferson probably isn't going to suit up this week after being taken off injured reserve, but his pending return will diminish Jordan Addison's fantasy upside, making the latter a sell-high candidate (although you could choose to wait a week before dealing him).

In the first four games of the season, which Jefferson started and finished before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5, Addison averaged 10.8 fantasy points per week in PPR formats. With Jefferson out of action the past four games, Addison has put up 18.6 fantasy points per contest.

In the first four weeks, Addison was targeted 20 times. In the last four games, he's been targeted 30 times.

Now, to be fair, there's a little bit of noise in these numbers, as Addison was held without a catch in Week 4 and was only targeted once. But he's also never exceeded 17 fantasy points in a game Jefferson started and finished. Since Week 5, Addison has gone over 17 points three times, including a 31.3-point outburst in Week 7.

Addison still has value, but without Jefferson in the lineup he was a fringe WR1 consideration. With Jefferson—and with Josh Dobbs under center—it's probably safer to consider him more of a flex. Which makes him a player you should consider selling high on.

Cole Kmet has enjoyed life with Tyson Bagent under center, pulling down 16 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the past two weeks. It's been a little hit or miss, of course, as he wasn't targeted once in Bagent's first start back in Week 7.

But still, he's averaging 13.8 fantasy points per week in Bagent's three starts compared to 11.1 points per game in Fields' six starts. Kmet has been a bit feast-or-famine enough under both quarterbacks to not go too wild in sell-high mode on him, but it's worth considering if Fields' clear connection with D.J. Moore might eat a bit into Kmet's targets upon his eventual return.

Under Bagent, Kmet has been targeted eight or more times in two straight games. Under Fields, he only exceeded eight targets once.

Moore, meanwhile, gets an enormous boost once Fields return. In three games under Bagent he's averaging 9.4 fantasy points per week. In the first six games of the year, he was putting up a gaudy 20 fantasy points per contest.

Remember this?