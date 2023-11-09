Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 PlayersNovember 9, 2023
There have been so many injuries in the NFL—especially at the quarterback position—that patching together a fantasy lineup has probably felt like attempting to sew a quilt with a series of hole-riddled socks at some points this season.
But it also has had major implications for the overall fantasy value of various players. What would Garrett Wilson be doing this year had Aaron Rodgers never gotten hurt? Would you know Jerome Ford's name if Nick Chubb hadn't been lost for the year? Will the real Tee Higgins please stand up?
Still, there is always a solution to your lineup woes, and slick trades are an important way to find success. That's where the trade value chart comes into play.
When consulting the chart, always keep your league's lineup format and scoring rules in mind. Values are determined with PPR scoring in mind. Any player not listed has a trade value of one.
And of course... may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Values
Trade Value: 15
1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 14
3. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
5. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 13
6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
7. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 12
10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
13. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
14. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
15. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
16. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Trade Value: 11
17. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
18. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
20. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
21. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
22. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 10
23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
25. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
26. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
27. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
28. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
29. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
30. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Trade Value: 9
31. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
32. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
33. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
34. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
35. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
Trade Value: 8
36. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
38. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
39. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
40. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
41. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
42. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
43. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
Trade Value: 7
44. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
45. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
46. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
47. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
48. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
49. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
50. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 6
51. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
52. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
53. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
54. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
55. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
56. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
57. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
58. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
59. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Trade Value: 5
60. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
61. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
62. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
63. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
64. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
65. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 4
66. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
67. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
68. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
69. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
70. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
71. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
72. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
73. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
74. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Trade Value: 3
75. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
76. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
77. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
78. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
79. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
80. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
82. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
83. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
84. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
85. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
87. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears
Trade Value: 2
88. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts
89. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
90. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
91. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys
92. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints
93. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders
94. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
95. Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders
96. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
97. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers
98. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
99. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
100. Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints
Analysis
Justin Jefferson probably isn't going to suit up this week after being taken off injured reserve, but his pending return will diminish Jordan Addison's fantasy upside, making the latter a sell-high candidate (although you could choose to wait a week before dealing him).
In the first four games of the season, which Jefferson started and finished before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5, Addison averaged 10.8 fantasy points per week in PPR formats. With Jefferson out of action the past four games, Addison has put up 18.6 fantasy points per contest.
In the first four weeks, Addison was targeted 20 times. In the last four games, he's been targeted 30 times.
Now, to be fair, there's a little bit of noise in these numbers, as Addison was held without a catch in Week 4 and was only targeted once. But he's also never exceeded 17 fantasy points in a game Jefferson started and finished. Since Week 5, Addison has gone over 17 points three times, including a 31.3-point outburst in Week 7.
Addison still has value, but without Jefferson in the lineup he was a fringe WR1 consideration. With Jefferson—and with Josh Dobbs under center—it's probably safer to consider him more of a flex. Which makes him a player you should consider selling high on.
Cole Kmet has enjoyed life with Tyson Bagent under center, pulling down 16 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the past two weeks. It's been a little hit or miss, of course, as he wasn't targeted once in Bagent's first start back in Week 7.
But still, he's averaging 13.8 fantasy points per week in Bagent's three starts compared to 11.1 points per game in Fields' six starts. Kmet has been a bit feast-or-famine enough under both quarterbacks to not go too wild in sell-high mode on him, but it's worth considering if Fields' clear connection with D.J. Moore might eat a bit into Kmet's targets upon his eventual return.
Under Bagent, Kmet has been targeted eight or more times in two straight games. Under Fields, he only exceeded eight targets once.
Moore, meanwhile, gets an enormous boost once Fields return. In three games under Bagent he's averaging 9.4 fantasy points per week. In the first six games of the year, he was putting up a gaudy 20 fantasy points per contest.
Remember this?
There isn't a better buy-low option in fantasy football than Moore. This is probably the week to do it, with Fields likely still a week away from returning. But his eventual return may bring with it some collateral damage in the form of Kmet's overall upside. Trade accordingly.