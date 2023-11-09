NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 9, 2023

    Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

    0 of 2

      HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans scrambles out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
      Cooper Neill/Getty Images

      There have been so many injuries in the NFL—especially at the quarterback position—that patching together a fantasy lineup has probably felt like attempting to sew a quilt with a series of hole-riddled socks at some points this season.

      But it also has had major implications for the overall fantasy value of various players. What would Garrett Wilson be doing this year had Aaron Rodgers never gotten hurt? Would you know Jerome Ford's name if Nick Chubb hadn't been lost for the year? Will the real Tee Higgins please stand up?

      Still, there is always a solution to your lineup woes, and slick trades are an important way to find success. That's where the trade value chart comes into play.

      When consulting the chart, always keep your league's lineup format and scoring rules in mind. Values are determined with PPR scoring in mind. Any player not listed has a trade value of one.

      And of course... may the fantasy points be with you!

    Trade Values

    1 of 2

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 5: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      Trade Value: 15

      1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      Trade Value: 14

      3. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      5. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      Trade Value: 13

      6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      7. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      9. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      Trade Value: 12

      10. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      13. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      14. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

      15. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      16. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      Trade Value: 11

      17. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      18. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

      19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      20. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      21. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      22. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      Trade Value: 10

      23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      24. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      25. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      26. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      27. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      28. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

      29. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

      30. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      Trade Value: 9

      31. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      32. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      33. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      34. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      35. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      Trade Value: 8

      36. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      37. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      38. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      39. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      40. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

      41. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      42. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      43. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

      Trade Value: 7

      44. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      45. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

      46. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      47. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      48. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

      49. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      50. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      Trade Value: 6

      51. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      52. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      53. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

      54. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

      55. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      56. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

      57. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      58. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

      59. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      Trade Value: 5

      60. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

      61. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      62. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

      63. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

      64. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

      65. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      Trade Value: 4

      66. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      67. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      68. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      69. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      70. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      71. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      72. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

      73. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

      74. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      Trade Value: 3

      75. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

      76. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

      77. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

      78. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      79. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      80. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      81. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

      82. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      83. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      84. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

      85. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      87. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears

      Trade Value: 2

      88. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      89. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      90. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

      91. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

      92. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints

      93. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders

      94. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

      95. Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders

      96. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

      97. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

      98. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      99. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

      100. Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints

    Analysis

    2 of 2

      GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
      Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

      Justin Jefferson probably isn't going to suit up this week after being taken off injured reserve, but his pending return will diminish Jordan Addison's fantasy upside, making the latter a sell-high candidate (although you could choose to wait a week before dealing him).

      In the first four games of the season, which Jefferson started and finished before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 5, Addison averaged 10.8 fantasy points per week in PPR formats. With Jefferson out of action the past four games, Addison has put up 18.6 fantasy points per contest.

      In the first four weeks, Addison was targeted 20 times. In the last four games, he's been targeted 30 times.

      Now, to be fair, there's a little bit of noise in these numbers, as Addison was held without a catch in Week 4 and was only targeted once. But he's also never exceeded 17 fantasy points in a game Jefferson started and finished. Since Week 5, Addison has gone over 17 points three times, including a 31.3-point outburst in Week 7.

      Addison still has value, but without Jefferson in the lineup he was a fringe WR1 consideration. With Jefferson—and with Josh Dobbs under center—it's probably safer to consider him more of a flex. Which makes him a player you should consider selling high on.

      Cole Kmet has enjoyed life with Tyson Bagent under center, pulling down 16 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the past two weeks. It's been a little hit or miss, of course, as he wasn't targeted once in Bagent's first start back in Week 7.

      But still, he's averaging 13.8 fantasy points per week in Bagent's three starts compared to 11.1 points per game in Fields' six starts. Kmet has been a bit feast-or-famine enough under both quarterbacks to not go too wild in sell-high mode on him, but it's worth considering if Fields' clear connection with D.J. Moore might eat a bit into Kmet's targets upon his eventual return.

      Under Bagent, Kmet has been targeted eight or more times in two straight games. Under Fields, he only exceeded eight targets once.

      Moore, meanwhile, gets an enormous boost once Fields return. In three games under Bagent he's averaging 9.4 fantasy points per week. In the first six games of the year, he was putting up a gaudy 20 fantasy points per contest.

      Remember this?

      Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

      D.J. Moore WENT OFF 😱<br><br>8 REC<br>230 YDS<br>3 TD<br><br>Already won some fantasy matchups ￼🤷‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/QLaYWAzit4">pic.twitter.com/QLaYWAzit4</a>

      Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

      FIELDS TO D.J. MOORE AGAIN ‼️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/w3GjNoRZQ2">pic.twitter.com/w3GjNoRZQ2</a>

      Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

      D.J. MOORE WITH HIS THIRD TD 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/8ff9QILEWO">pic.twitter.com/8ff9QILEWO</a>

      There isn't a better buy-low option in fantasy football than Moore. This is probably the week to do it, with Fields likely still a week away from returning. But his eventual return may bring with it some collateral damage in the form of Kmet's overall upside. Trade accordingly.

    Fantasy Football Week 10: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    X