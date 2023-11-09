Scott Boras: Cubs Must 'Loosen Their Belts' to Keep Cody Bellinger in MLB Free Agency

John Fisher/Getty Images

It's that time of year again—agent Scott Boras is pulling out every turn of phrase and pun he can to shamelessly promote the financial interests of his clients.

Here's what he had to say about Cody Bellinger:

"When we came to Chicago, he just feasted on Major League pitching," Boras said, going full Thanksgiving in his comments. "I think Chicago got the comforts of a 'Full Belli.' So they're going to have to loosen their belts to keep Bellinger."

Where's Waldorf and Statler when you need them?

But Bellinger did outplay the one-year, $17.5 million "prove it" contract he signed with the Cubs ahead of the 2023 season, hitting .307 with 26 homers, 97 RBI, 95 runs and a .881 OPS. The former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP is arguably the top free agent on the market not named Shohei Ohtani.