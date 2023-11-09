X

    Scott Boras: Cubs Must 'Loosen Their Belts' to Keep Cody Bellinger in MLB Free Agency

    November 9, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 30: Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs hits a run-scoring double in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 30, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
    John Fisher/Getty Images

    It's that time of year again—agent Scott Boras is pulling out every turn of phrase and pun he can to shamelessly promote the financial interests of his clients.

    Here's what he had to say about Cody Bellinger:

    Yankees Videos @snyyankees

    "Chicago got the comforts of a 'Full Belli.' They're going to have to loosen their belts to keep Bellinger."<br><br>- Scott Boras on Cody Bellinger's free agency <a href="https://t.co/J1IpB31ps7">pic.twitter.com/J1IpB31ps7</a>

    "When we came to Chicago, he just feasted on Major League pitching," Boras said, going full Thanksgiving in his comments. "I think Chicago got the comforts of a 'Full Belli.' So they're going to have to loosen their belts to keep Bellinger."

    Where's Waldorf and Statler when you need them?

    But Bellinger did outplay the one-year, $17.5 million "prove it" contract he signed with the Cubs ahead of the 2023 season, hitting .307 with 26 homers, 97 RBI, 95 runs and a .881 OPS. The former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP is arguably the top free agent on the market not named Shohei Ohtani.

    The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted that the Cubs would re-sign Bellinger to a six-year, $144 million deal this winter, giving him both a yearly raise and long-term security. It just will require the team's payroll increasing by a pant size or two.

