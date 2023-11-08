Phillies' Bryce Harper to Play 1B Exclusively Going Forward as Rhys Hoskins Enters FA

Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper made the transition to first base this season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after spending his entire MLB career as a right-fielder. It will be a permanent switch.

"We decided we're going to play him at first base," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters on Wednesday. "... He's happy to do whatever we wanted him to do. He said he'd play first or the outfield. He feels great. But the more we talked about it internally, we liked the idea of playing him at first."

Dombrowski added that he talked to free agent Rhys Hoskins about the decision to move Harper to first base and keep Kyle Schwarber as the team's primary designated hitter, essentially leaving Hoskins without a role going forward.

The move makes sense on a number of levels.

For one, Harper adjusted well to life as a first baseman, and an entire offseason and spring training to adjust to his new digs should help him improve further. Hoskins was never a particularly good fielder—he has a career defensive WAR of negative-6.3—and Harper has the opportunity to be a defensive upgrade.

But it also will allow the 31-year-old Harper, the face of the franchise, to play a less physically demanding position than right field. He's under contract through the 2031 season, and keeping him fresh and as injury-free as possible through those years is vital.

If there's one knock against Harper at this point, it's that injury issues have cost him significant time in each of the past two seasons. Removing the risk of having him bang into walls or sprinting and diving after line drives removes some risk—at least in theory—of him suffering further injuries.

But it's also arguable that Hoskins, for all of his pop at the plate, was expendable for a lineup that boasts plenty of offensive studs in Harper, Schwarber, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott. Hoskins missed the 2023 season with a torn ACL, and the Phillies still finished eighth in baseball in both runs (796) and homers (220).

Using the money it would have taken to retain Hoskins to upgrade other positions—namely in the starting rotation and bullpen—is a smart team-building approach this winter for the Phillies.

And given that Hoskins has four seasons with at least 27 or more home runs, he should land on his feet in free agency.

"There's potential for a pillow contract..." his agent, Scott Boras, told reporters on Wednesday when asked if Hoskins could receive a one-year "prove-it" contract similar to Cody Bellinger with the Chicago Cubs last season. "Power of Rhys, his leadership, all those things are really demonstrated in a major market and on championship levels. I think Rhys' Pieces fits all team puzzles."