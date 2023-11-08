Phillies Rumors: Sonny Gray to Be Top Target If Aaron Nola Leaves in MLB Free Agency

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies want free agent starting pitcher Aaron Nola to return, but they will reportedly turn their attention toward Sonny Gray if doesn't happen.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that news while also highlighting a connection between Gray and Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham.

The 34-year-old Gray went 8-8 with a 2.76 ERA (1.15 WHIP) and 183 strikeouts over 32 starts for the AL Central champion Minnesota Twins last season.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Sunday that general managers think that the Phillies will let Nola leave. The two sides were reportedly "four years and about $100 million" apart on a deal last winter.



The competition would also be stiff for Nola, with the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers potentially in the mix.

He added that it's expected Philadelphia will instead look toward signing presumed National League Cy Young award winner Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres.

Ultimately, the Phillies need more starting pitcher depth, and that would be the case even with Nola.

Philadelphia really only had two starters (Nola and Zack Wheeler) it seemed to trust to go deep in games, with third starter Ranger Suárez more or less serving as a five-inning pitcher. Taijuan Walker, who signed a $72 million contract last offseason, never even made a playoff appearance despite starting 32 games (15-6, 4.38 ERA).

So adding more starting pitching is a necessity, and Gray is a good option who probably won't break the bank like Nola. He just had a terrific two-year run in Minnesota where he posted a 2.90 ERA and 8.9 K/9 rate. Gray also just allowed the fewest home runs per nine innings (0.4) in the majors.