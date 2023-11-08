Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Scottie Scheffler Highlight Celebrity Pickleball Showdown

Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Scottie Scheffler Highlight Celebrity Pickleball ShowdownNovember 8, 2023
The 2023 Celebrity Pickleball Showdown took place on Tuesday in Dallas, and it pitted two former Dallas Mavericks teammates against one another.
Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki and Mavs head coach Jason Kidd were on opposite sides during the tournament. Nowitzki and tennis star John Isner were victorious over Kidd and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.
Noah Weber @noahweber00
Dirk Nowitzki returns Jason Kidd's hit for a point and looks up and smiles at the section that Luka Doncic is sitting in<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PPAtour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PPAtour</a> <a href="https://t.co/dfPkQ8BSQC">pic.twitter.com/dfPkQ8BSQC</a>
Noah Weber @noahweber00
Jason Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki at the Celebrity Pickleball Showdown<br><br>Dallas Mavericks legends forever.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> // <a href="https://twitter.com/PPAtour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PPAtour</a> <a href="https://t.co/PaRVK3adLE">pic.twitter.com/PaRVK3adLE</a>
Football analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin were also participating in the event. At times, partners were alternated, allowing the athletes to team with pickleball pros Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters.
Scheffler even surprisingly got the upper hand over Johns, who is the No. 1 pickleball player in the world:
While pickleball is considered to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, not everyone enjoyed the showcase:
Still, pickleball is here to stay. The 2023 USA Pickleball Championships are running this week and will end on Sunday, Nov. 12.