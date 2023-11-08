Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Scottie Scheffler Highlight Celebrity Pickleball Showdown

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 Celebrity Pickleball Showdown took place on Tuesday in Dallas, and it pitted two former Dallas Mavericks teammates against one another.

Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki and Mavs head coach Jason Kidd were on opposite sides during the tournament. Nowitzki and tennis star John Isner were victorious over Kidd and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Football analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin were also participating in the event. At times, partners were alternated, allowing the athletes to team with pickleball pros Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters.

Scheffler even surprisingly got the upper hand over Johns, who is the No. 1 pickleball player in the world:

While pickleball is considered to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, not everyone enjoyed the showcase: