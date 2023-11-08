X

    Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Scottie Scheffler Highlight Celebrity Pickleball Showdown

    Doric SamNovember 8, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 19: Michael Finley, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd and Grant Williams attend round one game two of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings on September 19, 2023 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    The 2023 Celebrity Pickleball Showdown took place on Tuesday in Dallas, and it pitted two former Dallas Mavericks teammates against one another.

    Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki and Mavs head coach Jason Kidd were on opposite sides during the tournament. Nowitzki and tennis star John Isner were victorious over Kidd and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

    J.D. Miles @jdmiles11

    Celebrity Pickleball Showdown tonight at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch with ⁦Dirk Nowitzki, John Isner, Jason Kidd and Scottie Scheffler <a href="https://t.co/QYFfGwhYWa">pic.twitter.com/QYFfGwhYWa</a>

    Noah Weber @noahweber00

    Dirk Nowitzki returns Jason Kidd's hit for a point and looks up and smiles at the section that Luka Doncic is sitting in<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PPAtour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PPAtour</a> <a href="https://t.co/dfPkQ8BSQC">pic.twitter.com/dfPkQ8BSQC</a>

    Noah Weber @noahweber00

    Jason Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki at the Celebrity Pickleball Showdown<br><br>Dallas Mavericks legends forever.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> // <a href="https://twitter.com/PPAtour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PPAtour</a> <a href="https://t.co/PaRVK3adLE">pic.twitter.com/PaRVK3adLE</a>

    Football analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin were also participating in the event. At times, partners were alternated, allowing the athletes to team with pickleball pros Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters.

    Brett @brettklmn5

    No I'm not watching election night I'm watching Tony Romo call the celebrity pickleball championships in Dallas. <a href="https://t.co/GwODm6mFMy">pic.twitter.com/GwODm6mFMy</a>

    Carvana PPA Tour @PPAtour

    ATP (around the post) from the BIG man! 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/swish41?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@swish41</a> Dirk Nowitzki <a href="https://t.co/AgtEwNHwPe">pic.twitter.com/AgtEwNHwPe</a>

    Carvana PPA Tour @PPAtour

    ATP (around the post) from the BIG man! 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/swish41?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@swish41</a> Dirk Nowitzki <a href="https://t.co/AgtEwNHwPe">pic.twitter.com/AgtEwNHwPe</a>

    Scheffler even surprisingly got the upper hand over Johns, who is the No. 1 pickleball player in the world:

    Carvana PPA Tour @PPAtour

    WHAT!? 😳 Scottie Scheffler just beat the world's no.1 in a hands battle 👋🤺 <a href="https://t.co/ToMwKO3HPP">pic.twitter.com/ToMwKO3HPP</a>

    While pickleball is considered to be one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, not everyone enjoyed the showcase:

    Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

    This celebrity pickleball match on ESPN right now is absolutely awful… it's John Isner and Dirk Nowitzki (!) vs. Scottie Scheffler and Jason Kidd. I should be interested in this! But pickleball is just so wildly unwatchable on TV

    Still, pickleball is here to stay. The 2023 USA Pickleball Championships are running this week and will end on Sunday, Nov. 12.

