WCBB Fans Stunned as Angel Reese, LSU Lose to Colorado in 1st Game Since NCAA Title

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Angel Reese struggled as No. 1 LSU's NCAA Championship defense got off to a rough start, with the women's team losing to No. 20 Colorado by the final score of 92-78.

Reese scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, although she shot just 6-15 from the field while recording only 1 assist compared to four turnovers.

The 21-year-old only scored 15 points or fewer in four of her 36 games played last season.

Elite transfer Hailey Van Lith recorded 14 points and a game-high seven assists on 2-4 three-point shooting in her debut for the Lady Tigers, although it wasn't enough to secure a win in the team's first matchup.

Women's college basketball fans were extremely surprised by the upset loss as well as the poor play of the 2023 NCAA women's tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Head coach Kim Mulkey's squad shot just 44 percent from the field, racking up a mere 13 assists while committing 21 turnovers.