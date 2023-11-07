X

    WCBB Fans Stunned as Angel Reese, LSU Lose to Colorado in 1st Game Since NCAA Title

    zach bacharContributor INovember 7, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers is guarded by Kindyll Wetta #15, Charlotte Whittaker #45 and Maddie Nolan #24 of the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half of their game during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena on November 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Angel Reese struggled as No. 1 LSU's NCAA Championship defense got off to a rough start, with the women's team losing to No. 20 Colorado by the final score of 92-78.

    Reese scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, although she shot just 6-15 from the field while recording only 1 assist compared to four turnovers.

    The 21-year-old only scored 15 points or fewer in four of her 36 games played last season.

    Elite transfer Hailey Van Lith recorded 14 points and a game-high seven assists on 2-4 three-point shooting in her debut for the Lady Tigers, although it wasn't enough to secure a win in the team's first matchup.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Hailey Van Lith with back-to-back THREES for LSU 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/e52YcBorKv">pic.twitter.com/e52YcBorKv</a>

    Women's college basketball fans were extremely surprised by the upset loss as well as the poor play of the 2023 NCAA women's tournament Most Outstanding Player.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Colorado up BIG against LSU in the 4th 😳 <a href="https://t.co/eMqfmW1ffU">pic.twitter.com/eMqfmW1ffU</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    No. 1 LSU is DOWN at halftime 👀 <a href="https://t.co/vPfGyPZo1Q">pic.twitter.com/vPfGyPZo1Q</a>

    LSU_Capital @lsu_capital

    LSU women's basketball in danger of dropping their season opener, down 63-51 going to the 4th

    Women's Hoopz @WBBWorldWide

    Is #20 Colorado about to make a huge upset on opening night vs #1 LSU? 👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAW</a>

    sash @sashthomp

    Imma wait till the second half to say what I wanna say about LSU but rn 😵‍💫😵‍💫 <a href="https://t.co/CMsFAlh42W">pic.twitter.com/CMsFAlh42W</a>

    94 Feet WBB @94FeetWBB

    Angel Reese is Getting Eaten Up Right Now👀

    Baby Sexy 💙🕊 @_datdeuce

    Angel Reese getting handled out there

    Kim Mulkey's Fashion Designer @816oz

    Angel Reese tonight <a href="https://t.co/owDyLufhLb">pic.twitter.com/owDyLufhLb</a>

    Devereaux *casual fan* Peters @MsPeters14

    LSU being down 20 in game 1 was not on my bingo card <a href="https://t.co/z4BS9ipSdc">pic.twitter.com/z4BS9ipSdc</a>

    Shehan Jeyarajah @ShehanJeyarajah

    LSU WBB is getting cooked by Colorado?! <a href="https://t.co/jLXSlSWEFq">pic.twitter.com/jLXSlSWEFq</a>

    Shawn J.... ® @Shawn__J18

    LSU WHAT IS GOING ON ? Like fr. Why are yall so unprepared. I get its new pieces but still this is very very sloppy

    Head coach Kim Mulkey's squad shot just 44 percent from the field, racking up a mere 13 assists while committing 21 turnovers.

    Both Reese and the Lady Tigers will look to get over their shocking loss in the team's next contest, facing off against Queens University of Charlotte on Thursday night.