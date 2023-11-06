X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger Among FAs to Get $20.3M Qualifying Offer

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 6, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels holds the 2023 Los Angeles Angels Most Valuable Player trophy before a game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 30, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani and slugger Cody Bellinger were among the players to receive qualifying offers from their current clubs on Monday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, along with third baseman Matt Chapman and pitchers Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, Josh Hader and Sonny Gray.

    Notable players who didn't receive qualifying offers included Teoscar Hernandez, Jorge Soler, Rhys Hoskins and Mitch Garver.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.