Report: Former Big Ten Staffer Stole Michigan's Signs, Compiled Info from Other Teams

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While Michigan is at the center of an NCAA investigation into former staffer Connor Stalions' sign-stealing operation, the Wolverines reportedly had their signs stolen as well.

According to Larry Lage of the Associated Press, a former employee at a Big Ten football program "said Monday it was his job to steal signs and he was given details from multiple league schools to compile a spreadsheet of play-calling signals used by Michigan last year."

The former employee spoke to Lage on the condition of anonymity "because he feared the disclosures could impact his coaching career." He said he shared the evidence of his sign-stealing with Michigan last week "because he hoped it would help Jim Harbaugh's embattled program and he believes Harbaugh and his coaches are being unfairly blamed for the actions of a rogue staffer."

The evidence included the spreadsheets that showed Michigan's signs and corresponding plays, plus screenshots of text messages with staffers at other Big Ten schools. Lage stated that Michigan shared the documents and other related content with the Big Ten on Friday.

It is not clear if the sign-stealing by this employee was done illegally in the way Stalions allegedly did. Lage noted that "the NCAA doesn't outlaw sign-stealing, but it has rules against in-person scouting." Stalions' extensive operation allegedly included purchasing tickets to send people to games featuring Wolverines opponents and recording videos to decipher their in-game signals. Stalions was suspended by Michigan before he resigned last week.

Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of Stalions' operation. Stalions said through his attorney that "to his knowledge none of the Michigan coaches told anyone to break rules or were aware of improper conduct when it came to advance scouting." Per Lage, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti met with coaches and athletic directors last week, and "they talked about possible punishments for Michigan, focusing on a potential suspension of Harbaugh and other coaches."