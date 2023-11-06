MLB Trade Rumors: White Sox Willing to Listen to Calls on Dylan Cease

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease could be on the move this offseason.

While the White Sox aren't shopping the 27-year-old, the front office has told opposing teams that they will listen to trade offers (per Bob Nightengale of USA Today).

Cease had a bit of a down year in 2023, recording a 4.58 ERA in an American League-leading 33 starts. However, he compiled an ERA of 2.20 in 2022 while finishing second in AL Cy Young voting.

Despite his down year, Cease's phenomenal 2022 season could convince opposing teams that he's in line for a bounce-back in 2024. He's also been very durable, pitching at least 165 total innings while recording at least 210 strikeouts in each of the past three years.

It's worth noting that Cease ended this past season on a high note. In five Sept. starts, he racked up 38 strikeouts in 28.2 innings while recording a 2.83 ERA.

This included an outing against the Boston Red Sox in which Cease struck out a season-high 11 batters without allowing a run.

Following the game, he discussed the reason behind his uneven year.

"If I had to guess, there's probably a high level of scouting and preparation for my starts," he said, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "But if I go out and execute like this, there's only so much you can prepare for. The biggest thing is just finding a way to be consistent as I was today. If I take that into every start, it's going to be good."

Cease's name was popular prior to the MLB's trade deadline on Aug. 1, although he ultimately remained with the White Sox.