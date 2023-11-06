NFL Draft 2024 Rumors: Georgia's Carson Beck Has Fans Among Scouts, Eyed as Tier 2 QB

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck may be climbing up draft boards.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, "Beck looked like an NFL passer in Saturday's win over a very good Missouri defense. Beck was 21-of-32 for 254 yards with two touchdown passes, and he has fans among NFL scouts. In fact, one AFC South area scout texted me on Saturday night that Beck should be in the Tier 2 quarterback conversation as a potential Day 2 selection."

Beck has thrown for 2,716 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season while completing 72.2 percent of his passes and leading the two-time defending national champions to a 9-0 record and the top overall ranking this season.