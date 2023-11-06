Kiper: NFL Teams Like Nix, Penix Jr., McCarthy, Jayden Daniels as 1st-Round Draft QBs

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye are going to be top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, but they may be joined by quite a few quarterbacks in the first rounds.

According to Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN, "Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) is my third-ranked passer and could be available late in the top 10 picks, but some NFL teams also like Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) and Jayden Daniels (LSU) as potential first-rounders."

That would be seven—yes, seven—quarterbacks in the first round, though some could obviously fall to the second day of the draft. It would also set an NFL record, with the current record for first-round quarterbacks coming in 1983, when six quarterbacks (three of them who became Hall of Famers) were selected: John Elway, Todd Blackledge, Jim Kelly, Tony Eason, Ken O'Brien, and Dan Marino.