    Patriots' Bill Belichick on Hot-Seat Rumors: 'Going to Control What I Can Control'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 6, 2023

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick brushed aside questions about his job status ahead of a Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

    Belichick told reporters he's focused purely on the game when asked if he has received any assurances from ownership about his future. He added he's "going to control what I can control" when pressed whether he's coaching for his job.

    The heat continues to turn up on the legendary coach. The Patriots lost 20-17 to the Washington Commanders on Sunday and fell to 2-7, which is tied for the third-worst record in the NFL.

    The nature of the defeat will have left fans especially exasperated. Mac Jones finished 24-of-44 for 220 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

    That lone pick came as New England advanced to the Commanders' 41-yard line inside the final minute and could've gotten into position for a game-tying field goal. The ball also deflected off the hands of JuJu Smith-Schuster, the biggest offseason addition Belichick made to the passing game.

    To an extent, it's laughable that one of the winningest head coaches in NFL history and one with six Super Bowl rings would be fighting for his job in the middle of the season. But that speaks to how bad things are in New England right now.

    The Patriots are in desperate need of a rebuild, and Belichick may not be the ideal candidate to lead that process based on what he's done in the four years since Tom Brady left.

    Jones' interception encapsulated those failings.

    You have a young quarterback who hasn't been set up for success and may not have emerged as a true successor to Brady even if he had. Smith-Schuster, meanwhile, is representative of Belichick's numerous whiffs in free agency.

    Belichick reportedly signed an extension in New England before the year began, but that might offer little security if the team's performance doesn't improve in the second half.