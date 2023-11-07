BS Meter on Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

2 of 5

Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL clubs usually carry just two goaltenders on their roster. However, the Montreal Canadiens are a month into this season with Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau jockeying for playing time.

The Canadiens usually have Allen and Montembeault as their goalie tandem. However, they risk another club plucking Primeau off waivers if they attempt to send him to their AHL affiliate in Laval. On Nov. 2, TSN's Darren Dreger stated his belief that there's a decision coming soon that could involve trading one of their netminders.

Montreal Hockey Now's Marc Dumont felt the logjam in goal could work in the Canadiens' favor. On Oct. 28, he suggested the Buffalo Sabres as a possible trade partner with Eric Comrie and Devon Levi sidelined at the time.

BS Meter: Not BS on a trade but BS to the Sabres