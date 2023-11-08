Trade Ideas to Replace MLB's Most Disappointing Starters From 2023

10 of 10

Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

2023 Stats: .205/.289/.500, 23 HR, 46 RBI, 0.3 bWAR

It's probably a stretch to put Patrick Wisdom and his $763,000 salary from 2023 on this list. Wisdom still has three years of arbitration eligibility remaining, so the Cubs aren't looking to replace him in the same way that most of the teams featured here are with players who are hitting free agency.

But if the Cubs are serious about winning, can they really afford to keep playing Wisdom on a regular basis? His .500 slugging percentage is enticing, but the Mendoza Line batting average and below-average defense just aren't cutting it.

Considering Wisdom didn't even average one plate appearance per game over the final two months of the regular season after they traded for Jeimer Candelario, the Cubs have kind of already answered that question.

So, here's a fun idea: What if they brought Anthony Rizzo back home?

The Yankees have been talking about making organization-wide audits and wholesale changes. Trading away the 34-year-old first baseman who's owed $17 million next season (plus a $17 million club option for 2025) sure would qualify as a shakeup.