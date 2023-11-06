Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 9 Results

2 of 3

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cardinals lost their sixth straight game on Sunday.

The Week 9 defeat came after a weird week regarding the team's quarterback room.

Arizona shipped Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings and named Tune its Week 9 starter as Kyler Murray works back from his torn ACL.

Murray's potential return is hovering around the Cardinals' chase of the No. 1 overall pick.

Murray was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, and it would have made zero sense to have him return against the Cleveland defense.

Arizona could let Murray return against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, and that would throw a new wrinkle into the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick.

Murray is the best quarterback on the rosters of the teams currently slated to pick in the top five, and you would think he can lead the Cardinals to a few wins in the second half of the season.

That would take Arizona out of top-pick contention, but it would also confirm that Murray is close to 100 percent and ready to be the starting quarterback for years to come.