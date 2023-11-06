Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 9 Results

Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 9 ResultsNovember 6, 2023
The Arizona Cardinals' season hit a new low on Sunday, but at least its spot atop the 2024 NFL draft order is safe for now.
Arizona did not score a point against the Cleveland Browns behind rookie backup quarterback Clayton Tune to drop to 1-8.
The Cardinals are still one of two one-win teams in the NFL alongside the Carolina Panthers, and they hold a half-game edge on the NFC South side going into Week 10.
Carolina stumbled against the Indianapolis Colts four days before its matchup of futile teams against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
Chicago's pursuit of the No. 1 overall pick will not change with Thursday's result. The Bears will either hand the Panthers, who traded their 2024 first-round pick to Chicago, another loss, or their natural first-round selection will drop to No. 2.
That is a great situation to be in since the New York Giants and New England Patriots are not getting better anytime soon and will contend for the top pick as well.
Updated NFL Draft Order
1. Arizona (1-8)
2. Chicago (via Carolina - 1-7)
3. Chicago (2-7)
4. New York Giants (2-7)
5. New England (2-7)
6. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
7. Green Bay (3-5)
8. Tampa Bay (3-5)
9. Denver (3-5)
10. Tennessee (3-5)
11. Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
12. Atlanta (4-5)
13. Washington (4-5)
14. Las Vegas (4-5)
15. Indianapolis (4-5)
16. Arizona (via Houston - 4-4)
17. Buffalo (5-4)
18. New York Jets (4-3)
19. New Orleans (5-4)
20. Minnesota (5-4)
21. Dallas (5-3)
22. Pittsburgh (5-3)
23. Houston (via Cleveland - 5-3)
24. Cincinnati (5-3)
25. Seattle (5-3)
26. San Francisco (5-3)
27. Miami (6-3)
28. Jacksonville (6-2)
29. Detroit (6-2)
30. Baltimore (7-2)
31. Kansas City (7-2)
32. Philadelphia (8-1)
Arizona Enters Week 10 as Favorite for Top Pick
The Cardinals lost their sixth straight game on Sunday.
The Week 9 defeat came after a weird week regarding the team's quarterback room.
Arizona shipped Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings and named Tune its Week 9 starter as Kyler Murray works back from his torn ACL.
Murray's potential return is hovering around the Cardinals' chase of the No. 1 overall pick.
Murray was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, and it would have made zero sense to have him return against the Cleveland defense.
Arizona could let Murray return against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, and that would throw a new wrinkle into the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick.
Murray is the best quarterback on the rosters of the teams currently slated to pick in the top five, and you would think he can lead the Cardinals to a few wins in the second half of the season.
That would take Arizona out of top-pick contention, but it would also confirm that Murray is close to 100 percent and ready to be the starting quarterback for years to come.
If Murray does not look like himself, the Cardinals can fall back on competing for the No. 1 overall selection and that may lead to an interesting offseason quarterback debate.
Carolina-Chicago Week 10 Clash Could Shake Up Draft Order
Thursday will likely be an exhibition in gross football.
Carolina struggled yet again in Week 9 with 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at the helm.
Young played well out of the bye in a win over the Houston Texans in Week 8, but he failed to carry that performance into Sunday.
Chicago lost its second straight game with Tyson Bagent starting in place of Justin Fields. Bagent had one good performance against the Las Vegas Raiders that is currently the difference between Chicago's natural first-round pick being behind its acquired selection for the 2024 draft.
The other teams competing for the top pick should root for Chicago to beat Carolina on Thursday because that would boost the Bears to three wins. Chicago also has better chances to win in the coming weeks.
Carolina starts a stretch of four road games in its next five games on Thursday. The only home game in that run comes against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Panthers could easily sit at 1-12 after that stretch, which would benefit the Bears after last year's draft trade.
The Bears at least have a path to a few more wins, especially if Fields returns, but Carolina seems doomed to struggle for the rest of the season.
There is a higher chance of the Giants and Patriots moving up the draft order because of a Bears win than a Panthers victory because of that upcoming stretch for Carolina.