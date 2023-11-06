3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 9 Loss vs. Eagles

2 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

While the Cowboys have fielded a functional offense this season, injuries and inconsistent play have plagued their offensive line. Dallas came into Sunday averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, and Prescott had been sacked 17 times—tied for 14th most in the NFL.



The good news was that Dallas' starting offensive line—left tackle Tyron Smith, left guard Tyler Smith, center Tyler Biadasz, right Zack Martin and right tackle Terence Steele—was healthy and on the field against Philadelphia.



The bad news is that it failed to make a positive impact against Jalen Carter, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and the rest of Philly's ferocious defensive front.

Prescott was sacked five times and regularly had to scramble to find time to throw. While Dallas did dial up some chunk plays in the passing game it was just 6-of-15 on third down and once again struggled on the ground.

