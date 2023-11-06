Week 10 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

2 of 3

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Rostered: 1 percent

Week 9 stats: 9 att, 138 rush yds, 1 rush TD, 20.40 pts

Baltimore Ravens fans have been excited about undrafted free agent rookie Keaton Mitchell since training camp, but he's been quiet so far this season as the Ravens have leaned on Gus Edwards to keep the ball moving on the ground, in addition, of course, to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has almost as many rushing yards as Edwards on the season.

When given his first real opportunity against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, however, Mitchell hit the ground running as the Ravens dominated 37-3. Mitchell carried the ball nine times and amassed 138 rushing yards and found the end zone.

Mitchell's performance was, to say the least, unexpected:

As of the conclusion of the late afternoon games Sunday, Mitchell was the fourth-highest-scoring running back in fantasy with more than 20 points (using points-per-reception scoring).