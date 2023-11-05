Dana White: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 Won't Headline UFC 297 amid Rumors

Dana White: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 Won't Headline UFC 297 amid RumorsNovember 5, 2023
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
A rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira will not not headline Toronto's UFC 297 in January, Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Sunday.
While White said Oliveira remains the most likely challenger for Makhachev's lightweight belt, he added that, "Anything is possible, it's whenever both are ready."
