Predicting Rangers, D-Backs Players to Sign New Contracts After 2023 World Series

Tommy Pham was one hit away from making MLB history when he bypassed the opportunity to etch his name in the history books to allow teammate Jace Peterson to get his first World Series at-bat.

Pham had gone four-for-four in Game 2 against Texas and had a real shot at becoming the first player to ever go five-for-five in the Fall Classic but opted to let Peterson get his first taste of playing on the grand stage.

"We always talked about playing in the World Series. Me and [Peterson] have close to nine years of service. So it took us close to nine years to get to the World Series. This opportunity doesn't come so often," Pham explained to MLB.com.

Peterson said of his teammate and friend, "He's that kind of guy. He is a great teammate, a great player, and we have mutual respect for each other. Every day we see each other one step into the clubhouse, we know we're going to battle and we're going to get our work in. He did an awesome thing that a friend would do. So I really can't say enough about it."

A guy with the selflessness of Pham should always be welcomed in the clubhouse. A teammate who shows respect and understands the significance of the moment breeds teamwork and positivity within the organization.

When he goes out and performs to the level that Pham did this postseason, it only serves to emphasize why he should be re-signed as soon as possible.

Pham rose to the occasion for the Diamondbacks in the 2023 playoffs, compiling a stat line of .279/.297/.475 while hitting three doubles, three home runs, accumulating 10 runs, and stealing two bags.

A master of the moment, he went four-for-five in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, blasted a defining home run against the Phillies in Game 6 in the NLCS, and was perfect in the aforementioned World Series Game 2.

There will be teams who heard about how Pham conducted himself in the clubhouse, who appreciate his propensity for the moment and want to add that veteran leadership to the roster.

It would behoove a young Arizona team to pony up the money and make sure Pham sticks around to help set the example for the next few seasons.