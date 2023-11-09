Must-Watch 2023-24 Nonconference Men's College Basketball Games

9 of 9

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

3. No. 18 Texas @ No. 5 Marquette (Dec. 6)

This one would make a stronger case for No. 1 if it were at Texas, which would mean Shaka Smart returning to the place where he couldn't manage to win a single NCAA tournament game in six seasons. Not that there's anything close to "Chris Beard returning to Texas Tech as the head coach of Texas" levels of animosity from the fans toward Smart, but it would have been more of a narrative if the game were in Austin.

As is, this should be a sensational game, and one ripe for a drastic overreaction about Texas.

If the Longhorns go on the road and win this game against a popular Final Four pick, fire up the "Texas Is Back" bandwagon. Max Abmas for Newcomer of the Year. Dillon Mitchell for Breakout Player of the Year. Rodney Terry for Coach of the Year. Go nuts in there.

But if Texas loses this game—and also loses the Empire Classic championship game against Connecticut on Nov. 20—there will instantly be questions about the decision to give Terry the full-time job and questions about Texas' nonconference schedule in general.

2. No. 2 Duke @ No. 14 Arkansas (Nov. 29)

It's always a bit shocking when Duke plays a true road game in nonconference play. Over the past decade, that pretty much only happened in the ACC-B1G Challenge. But now this game at Arkansas is the headliner of the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge—a new event also responsible for the aforementioned Tennessee-UNC and Miami-Kentucky matchups.

And with all due respect to North Carolina, Bud Walton Arena might be the toughest venue Duke has played in in a long time.

There will be 20,000 Razorbacks fans there losing their ever-loving mind—especially if Arkansas wins the Battle 4 Atlantis the previous week, making this game a chance to vault into the AP Top 5 for what would be the first time in nearly three decades.

1. No. 6 Connecticut @ No. 1 Kansas (Dec. 1)

Pretty hard to argue with the reigning national champion going on the road to one of the most iconic venues in college basketball to face the preseason favorite to win it all.

In particular, 7'2" Donovan Clingan vs. 7'2" Hunter Dickinson will be a phenomenal individual showdown. Either one could be the top challenger in Zach Edey's quest to repeat as National Player of the Year, and this head-to-head battle could provide a big leg up for one of those big men.