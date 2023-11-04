WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and HighlightsNovember 4, 2023
- Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
- Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair (WWE Women's Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark (Women's World Championship)
- Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul (U.S. Championship)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
- John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
- Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Crown Jewel on November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
JD McDonagh vs. Sami Zayn
- McDonagh is finally wearing ring jackets that don't hang down lower than his trunks.
- The smile on Zayn's face during his entrance was huge. You could tell the response he was getting meant a lot to him.
- When Zayn attempted to flip McDonagh, he didn't rotate all the way and his neck ended up hitting the bottom rope in an awkward way. He appeared to be OK, but that could not have felt good.
When the show went live in the stadium, Zayn came out to a huge ovation. This was the third match between him and McDonagh, and both men held a win over the other heading into this, so commentator Michael Cole hyped this up as a rubber match in their feud.
Zayn played to the crowd as they chanted for him before the action got underway. The Irishman was giving up some size, but his speed and technical ability allowed him to appear less like an underdog.
They was exactly the kind of fight you would expect given their history and the venue. Zayn was the heavy crowd favorite, so he controlled the pace for the most part, even when McDonagh appeared to be in control.
The middle portion of the bout was a little on the slow side after McDonagh took a nasty bump into the bottom rope, but once he appeared to regain his composure, they picked right back up again.
The Underdog From the Underground was able to pin McDonagh with a huge Blue Thunder Bomb. The crowd was hyped for this match and both men gave a good performance.
Result: Sami Zayn defeated JD McDonagh
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (World Heavyweight Championship)
- The video packages were great, but it was more than 20 minutes between the end of the pre-show bout and the start of this match.
- Rollins tripped a little on his huge jacket but didn't fall. High fashion has its downsides.
- Rollins' tights looked like something The Rockers would have worn.
- The exchange of chops early in the match was a fun sequence.
- McIntyre almost slipped when he tried to hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Rollins barely made the rotation.
After several minutes of video packages hyping the show and this match, Rollins made his way out to a chorus of fans singing along to his music.
McIntyre came into this looking to right what he perceived as wrongs in his career, so he wasn't holding back. This match kicked into high gear early and didn't slow down until it was time to start selling bigger bumps.
The Scottish Warrior used his superior strength to control the champion, but it wasn't a one-sided fight. McIntyre had the upper hand most of the time but had to deal with short bursts of offense from Rollins every couple of minutes.
They did a good job turning this into a David vs. Goliath story even though Rollins wasn't giving up that much in size and weight. His established back injury came into play a couple of times, so he also had that working against him.
Both men kicked out of each other's finisher as they worked toward the finish. It took a superkick, a Pedigree and a Stomp for The Visionary to finally keep McIntyre down for the three-count to end a fantastic match.
As Rollins sat in the ring looking hurt, Priest came down and tried to cash in his MITB contract. Zayn came out of nowhere and attacked him before running off with the briefcase.
Result: Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations
Ripley vs. Jax vs. Stark vs. Rodriguez vs. Baszler (Women's World Title)
- Byron Saxton was doing the ring announcing for this show.
- Ripley's entrance was unique but seemed a bit on the long side.
- The AR graphic for Ripley's entrance looked cool.
- Baszler putting Ripley, Jax and Rodriguez in three submissions at the same time was an incredibly cool spot.
Ripley was given a special entrance for this Fatal 5-Way match for the Women's World Championship.
The champion had a smile on her face as the bell rang and everyone squared up. Jax rolled out of the ring and let everyone else go at it. Everyone worked together against Jax when they had the chance, but once she was out of the ring again, they all started fighting again.
Even though there were three other women in the ring, this match sometimes felt like it was all about Ripley and Jax. Stark, Baszler and Rodriguez were good additions to the match though.
You could see all five competitors putting all of their effort into this performance, which was necessary after the banger we just witnessed before this. The crowd being so into everything it was seeing certainly helped keep the energy high in the stadium.
Ripley was able to retain her title by slamming Stark onto Rodriguez and Baszler with the Riptide from the middle rope to end a decent match with plenty of memorable moments.
Result: Rhea Ripley pinned Shayna Baszler
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
- Sikoa got some fancy new gear for this match.
- It wasn't easy to notice but the ring was a little more elevated than usual. You could see it when Cena and Sikoa were outside the ring standing next to the apron.
- Sikoa may have a lot in common with Umaga but seeing him face Cena really illustrates how much bigger Umaga was.
Sikoa stepped into the ring for the biggest match of his career against Cena. The crowd was clearly in Cena's corner but also gave The Street Champ a good reaction.
Cena avoided a couple of early attempts at the Samoan Spike but couldn't avoid the powerhouse's grip forever. Sikoa began to systematically take Cena apart once he had the upper hand.
Unfortunately, the match suffered a bit from the slower pace because it went on for too long like that. Cena would occasionally try to get in a few moves, but his attempts were stalled too quickly to get the crowd worked up.
This match was clearly booked to make Sikoa look like a monster, and it worked, but dominance makes no difference if the match itself isn't living up to its potential.
The last few minutes were a bit more exciting once Cena started stringing together more moves. Sikoa drilled him with four Samoan Spikes but refused to make a cover. He picked Cena's head up and hit him with several more Spikes before finally covering him for the win.
This was a huge win for The Street Champ. Hopefully, WWE capitalizes on his momentum from this.
Result: Solo Sikoa defeated John Cena
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations