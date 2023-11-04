WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

After several minutes of video packages hyping the show and this match, Rollins made his way out to a chorus of fans singing along to his music.

McIntyre came into this looking to right what he perceived as wrongs in his career, so he wasn't holding back. This match kicked into high gear early and didn't slow down until it was time to start selling bigger bumps.

The Scottish Warrior used his superior strength to control the champion, but it wasn't a one-sided fight. McIntyre had the upper hand most of the time but had to deal with short bursts of offense from Rollins every couple of minutes.

They did a good job turning this into a David vs. Goliath story even though Rollins wasn't giving up that much in size and weight. His established back injury came into play a couple of times, so he also had that working against him.

Both men kicked out of each other's finisher as they worked toward the finish. It took a superkick, a Pedigree and a Stomp for The Visionary to finally keep McIntyre down for the three-count to end a fantastic match.

As Rollins sat in the ring looking hurt, Priest came down and tried to cash in his MITB contract. Zayn came out of nowhere and attacked him before running off with the briefcase.

Result: Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre

Grade: A-

Notable Moments and Observations