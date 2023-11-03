Travis Kelce Says Chiefs Have 'Every Piece' They Need After Quiet NFL Trade Deadline

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs enter this week tied atop the AFC at 6-2, but the spotlight has still landed on a wide receiver crew that has largely struggled through the first two months.

Tight end Travis Kelce is confident, however, that his team is in good shape and "has every piece that it needs to be great."

"Everybody can talk about whatever they want to talk about; 'That's our weakness,'" Kelce added regarding chatter on the wideouts (h/t ESPN's Adam Teicher).

"I know that we've got a team that can put points up and I know we've got the coaches to be able to put us in the great positions to succeed and that's where we're moving going forward and it just takes guys to lock in and just be ready for those big time moments when we need them most."



The Chiefs opted against making any moves prior to Tuesday's trade deadline despite the wideout crew's issues.

There has been a notable bright spot in rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has caught 30 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns.

No other wide receiver has more than 19 catches or 261 yards, though in a passing game that largely revolves around Kelce, who has 54 receptions for 583 yards and four scores.

The lack of wideout production has emerged at the forefront in each of the Chiefs' two losses.

In a 21-20 defeat to the Detroit Lions sans Kelce, both Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore made crucial drops, with the former player seeing a pass deflect off him to Brian Branch for a pick-six.

Kansas City then rolled off six straight wins before falling to the last-place Denver Broncos, 24-9. No wideout outside Rice had more than two catches or 42 yards.

That all being said, the Chiefs are still in a great position for another Super Bowl run for many reasons, including Kelce, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a great offensive line, the No. 2 ranked scoring defense, sensational clutch kicker Harrison Butker and more.

If other wideouts step it up and become more consistent a la Rice, then the Chiefs could easily find themselves back in the Super Bowl.

The talent is there, as seen in last year's Super Bowl with Toney (one touchdown, one great punt return to set up another score) and last season's AFC title game with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (six catches, 116 yards, one touchdown). Second-round pick Skyy Moore is capable of better, and Justin Watson has emerged as a solid deep threat of late when called upon (21.3 yards per catch in two Chiefs seasons).