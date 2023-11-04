Buying or Selling the Latest on CM Punk, Drew McIntyre's Contract and More WWE Rumors

2 of 4

The Drew McIntyre contract updates are never not interesting.

This saga extends far back into the summer, when McIntyre made his big return and had a feud with Gunther, which made it seem like perhaps the saga was over.

But alas. According to Fightful Select (h/t Ortman), McIntyre still doesn't have a new contract and his current one will actually expire before WrestleMania 40 next year.

But we have to sell on the basis that the two sides will almost certainly get something done before 'Mania. It's hard to imagine WWE won't use one of their very top Superstars in the lead up to 'Mania and that's a little bit of leverage McIntyre might be able to use to his advantage.

Then again, almost fittingly, it wouldn't be too much of a shocker to see the two sides only agree to something very short-term that actually gets him on the 'Mania 40 card before the contract buzz and speculation resumes again for another summer.