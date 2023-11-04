Buying or Selling the Latest on CM Punk, Drew McIntyre's Contract and More WWE Rumors

Buying or Selling the Latest on CM Punk, Drew McIntyre's Contract and More WWE RumorsNovember 4, 2023
The weather might be turning cold, yet the pro wrestling rumor mill remains scorching hot.
It's not hard to see why, with names like CM Punk headlining the rumor mill around the same time as WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia and Survivor Series looming in the background.
Tack on contract buzz around some big names and the ever-present speculation about who might be next in line to serve as headliners once Roman Reigns' run ends and this is again one of the more active weeks for the rumor mill in recent memory.
Here's a look at the rumors fans absolutely need to see during this busy stretch, plus advice on whether to buy or sell on the buzz.
Plans for Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross isn't a name fans think of often because since his return, he's just sort of been there floating around major names but otherwise getting that traditional WWE mid-card, start-stop treatment.
According to BWE (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), the next start will occur after Crown Jewel.
Kross' recent feud with AJ Styles lasted a while, so it's easy to buy he's going to get into a program with someone else needing something to do over the winter.
That's a little vague, but that has been Kross' usage since his return roughly one year ago, going on-off in a feud with Drew McIntyre and briefly engaging Rey Mysterio.
If Kross and fans are lucky, this re-re-start after the latest big event will have some long-term storytelling that really lets the character steal some spotlight.
Verdict: Buying
Drew McIntyre contract update
The Drew McIntyre contract updates are never not interesting.
This saga extends far back into the summer, when McIntyre made his big return and had a feud with Gunther, which made it seem like perhaps the saga was over.
But alas. According to Fightful Select (h/t Ortman), McIntyre still doesn't have a new contract and his current one will actually expire before WrestleMania 40 next year.
But we have to sell on the basis that the two sides will almost certainly get something done before 'Mania. It's hard to imagine WWE won't use one of their very top Superstars in the lead up to 'Mania and that's a little bit of leverage McIntyre might be able to use to his advantage.
Then again, almost fittingly, it wouldn't be too much of a shocker to see the two sides only agree to something very short-term that actually gets him on the 'Mania 40 card before the contract buzz and speculation resumes again for another summer.
Verdict: Selling
Latest on CM Punk
The last major-sounding update about CM Punk-WWE speculation suggested the company had declined to sign the embattled Superstar to a contract.
Fast forward a few weeks later, BWE (h/t Ortman) reported there is no new update on this front and a deal has yet to happen.
And while this might suspiciously sound like something a company signing Punk might leak to reporters to retain the element of surprise, it's a pretty easy buy.
Another bit of buzz that moves in lockstep with this is the idea that Triple H and other Superstars were prepped to shoot down questions about Punk after Fastlane, per Fightful Select (h/t Ortman).
If WWE is smart, it's not going to let word of a deal get out. The sweet spot that is Survivor Series on November 25 from Punk's hometown of Chicago is still a few weeks away.
In the interim, Superstars, announcers and otherwise figure to just keep hinting at the idea, not unlike AEW Superstars did before he made his return with that company, too.
But for now, in pro wrestling land, no news can be good news.
Verdict: Buying
WWE's stance on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller
Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are two of the most interesting names in pro wrestling right now.
Theory just had a huge run with as United States champion and was repeatedly in a spot to rub shoulders with the likes of The Rock. Waller has had his own "show" and rubbed shoulders with the likes of John Cena and Edge.
According to Fightful Select (h/t Ortman), WWE officials view both guys as having "high upside" for the future.
And in the case of Waller, that might just be true, although he is 33 years old already. It feels like it could be a sell on Theory though on the idea that, perhaps he's already peaked. WWE badly mismanaged his time with the Money in the Bank briefcase and the irrelevance of the U.S. title even after he dropped it hasn't done him any favors.
The writeup did mention Baron Corbin when referring to Theory, which isn't the worst role in the world to have in a company like WWE. Corbin is greatly trusted to be put in big spots, but not actually spotlighted—his biggest feats with the company have also been winning a briefcase and the U.S. title a single time.
Verdict: Selling