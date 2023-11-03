Listen: Eagles' Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce Cover 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Mariah Carey is going to have some competition for the best rendition of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" this holiday season.

Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles released a cover version of the hit song that will be included on A Philly Special Christmas Special.

The album will be the second Christmas album released by The Philly Specials. Mailata, Kelce and Johnson dropped their seven-song debut album last year with cover versions of "White Christmas" and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."

"I've always been singing," Mailata told Alicia Vitarelli of ABC 6 in Philadelphia about his second career as a musician. "Music was my first love before sports. For me, this is no new territory. This is familiar territory for me. It's just like breathing."

Even though few singers in history have the vocal talent of Mariah Carey, the Philly Specials cover of the song isn't bad. Mailata has a good voice and it's obvious from the video he put time into making sure this was a worthy version of this song.

Jason has an in with the biggest pop star in the world right now since his brother is possibly dating Taylor Swift, but there's no word at this point if she will bring the Philly Specials with her for the overseas leg of the Eras Tour that will mostly take place during the NFL offseason next spring and summer.