Report: Mets on Track to Hire Next Manager 'Within a Week'; Counsell, Mendoza Linked

The New York Mets "are on track to make a hire within a week" for their open managerial position, per SNY's Andy Martino.

New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza had an in-person interview on Wednesday, and former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, whose contract has expired, is scheduled to speak with the Mets on Thursday, per Martino.

Those appear to be the two top candidates at this time to replace veteran skipper Buck Showalter, who was let go after two seasons at the helm.

