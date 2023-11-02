Nelson Cruz Retires from MLB After 19 Seasons; Won 2011 ALCS MVP with Rangers

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Nelson Cruz is hanging up his cleats.

The veteran slugger announced Thursday on the Adam Jones Podcast that he is officially retiring from Major League Baseball after 19 seasons.

Cruz told Jones he would be playing this winter in the Dominican Professional Baseball League in what will be a farewell tour for the slugger. He intends to play one game for the Gigantes del Cibao at each of LIDOM's six ballparks this month, per MLB.com's Nathalie Alonso.

"So this is the last we're seeing of Nelson Cruz?" Jones asked.

Cruz responded: "I think so, yeah."

Over the last few seasons of his career, Cruz's play had declined. While he joined the San Diego Padres for the 2023 campaign, the club ultimately released him after he appeared in just 49 games.

Still, the 43-year-old had a phenomenal 19-year MLB career that spanned 2005-2023. He primarily played for the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, but he also suited up for the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers in that span.

Cruz is one of the most prolific power bats in baseball history, having slashed .274/.343/.513 with 464 home runs and 1,325 RBI in 2,055 games across 19 seasons. His 464 blasts rank 37th on MLB's all-time home run list.

Although he never won a World Series title, Cruz was a seven-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and the 2011 American League Championship Series MVP. In 50 playoff games during his career, he slashed .278/.348/.631 with 18 home runs and 38 RBI.

Cruz put together one of the best seasons of his career with the Mariners in 2015, slashing .302/.369/.566 with 44 home runs and 93 RBI in 152 games. He finished sixth in AL MVP voting that season, earned an All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger award.