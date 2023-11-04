Ranking Top Fantasy Football Buy-Low, Sell-High Players After 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

4 of 10

Through eight weeks of the season, Courtland Sutton has established himself as a low-end WR2. He is ranked 23rd among receivers in PPR formats and has finished with at least 10.9 points in every game but one this season.

The question is whether that production is sustainable in a Broncos offense that is still trying to figure itself out.

The Broncos are coming off back-to-back wins after a 1-5 start to the season. Their 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs was their best performance of the season, but Sutton drew only three targets in that game.

The best-case scenario for Sutton would have been getting traded to a team with a dynamic offense ahead of the deadline. Instead, he'll have to keep scoring touchdowns at an incredible rate on a mediocre-to-bad offense to remain relevant in fantasy.

Much of Sutton's production has been tied to touchdowns to this point. He has scored in six of the team's first eight games.

According to ESPN's Mike Clay, Sutton should have been expected to score four touchdowns this season based on his number of red-zone and end-zone looks. But he's already scored six, giving him one of the biggest disparities in the league.