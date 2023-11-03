Impact Turning Point 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: Impact Wrestling

After a brilliant showing in his win over "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory on October 21, Will Ospreay returned to Impact Wrestling for a showdown with former world champion Eddie Edwards at Turning Point.



Also on tap for the event was a huge clash between Knockouts world champion Trinity and top contender Deonna Purrazzo, with Hall of Famer Gail Kim serving as the guest referee.



Who emerged victorious from those headlining bouts and which other stars established momentum as the promotion prepares to rebrand itself back to TNA Wrestling?

