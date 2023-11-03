Impact Turning Point 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Impact Turning Point 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsNovember 3, 2023
Credit: Impact Wrestling
After a brilliant showing in his win over "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Bound For Glory on October 21, Will Ospreay returned to Impact Wrestling for a showdown with former world champion Eddie Edwards at Turning Point.
Also on tap for the event was a huge clash between Knockouts world champion Trinity and top contender Deonna Purrazzo, with Hall of Famer Gail Kim serving as the guest referee.
Who emerged victorious from those headlining bouts and which other stars established momentum as the promotion prepares to rebrand itself back to TNA Wrestling?
Find out with this recap of the November 3 show.
Match Card
- Knockouts World Championship: Trinity (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo (with Gail Kim as the special guest referee)
- Will Ospreay vs. Eddie Edwards
- Frankie Kazarian and Chris Sabin vs. Moose and Brian Myers
- Josh Alexander and Eric Young vs. Subculture
- Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna
- Joe Hendry vs. Simon Miller
- Gisele Shaw vs. Alex Windsor
- Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel
- Countdown to Turning Point: Rhino and Grado in action
- Countdown to Turning Point: Mark Haskins vs. Leon Slater
