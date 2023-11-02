Breeders' Cup 2023: Odds and Predictions for All Races

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

For the 40th edition of the Breeders' Cup, the prestigious horse racing event will return to the track that has hosted it most: Santa Anita Park.

This weekend, the 2023 Breeders' Cup will take place in Arcadia, Calif., at Santa Anita Park, which will be the site of the event for the 11th time. It's the first time the track has hosted the Breeders' Cup since 2019.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into this year's Breeders' Cup.

2023 Breeders' Cup Schedule, Purses and Predictions

Friday, Nov. 3

5 p.m. ET: Juvenile Turf Sprint ($1,000,000), Big Evs (3-1)

5:40 p.m. ET: Juvenile Fillies ($2,000,000), Candied (4-1)

6:20 p.m. ET: Juvenile Fillies Turf ($1,000,000), She Feels Pretty (4-1)

7 p.m. ET: Juvenile ($2,000,000), Prince of Monaco (4-1)

7:40 p.m. ET: Juvenile Turf ($1,000,000), River Tiber (3-1)

Saturday, Nov. 4

2:30 p.m. ET: Dirt Mile ($1,000,000), National Treasure (8-1)

3:10 p.m. ET: Filly & Mare Turf ($2,000,000), Warm Heart (3-1)

3:50 p.m. ET: Filly & Mare Sprint ($1,000,000), Goodnight Olive (6-5)

4:30 p.m. ET: Breeders' Cup Mile ($2,000,000), Mawj (4-1)

5:10 p.m. ET: Breeders' Cup Distaff ($2,000,000), Search Results (5-1)

5:50 p.m. ET: Breeders' Cup Turf ($4,000,000), Mostahdaf (5-2)

6:40 p.m. ET: Breeders' Cup Classic ($6,000,000), Arabian Knight (3-1)

7:25 p.m. ET: Turf Sprint ($1,000,000), Caravel (5-1)

8 p.m. ET: Breeders' Cup Sprint ($2,000,000), Speed Boat Beach (3-1)

Purse info via Breeders' Cup website. Complete odds can also be found on the Breeders' Cup website.

2023 Breeders' Cup Classic Preview

Of the 14 races being held at Santa Anita Park this week, none will hand out a larger purse than the Breeders' Cup Classic. That headlining event will take place Saturday evening, with post time set for 6:40 p.m. ET and the winner receiving $6 million.

There will be 12 horses competing in the Breeders' Cup Classic. The field was originally set to have 13, but Arcangelo was scratched because of an issue with his left hind foot.

Arcangelo, who was slated to start in the No. 1 post, was the winner of both the Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes earlier this year. The colt had 7-2 odds of winning the Breeders' Cup Classic before getting scratched.

With Arcangelo sidelined, Arabian Knight is the favorite to win the event. The Bob Baffert-trained horse will be racing for the fifth time and has an opportunity to notch his biggest win yet.

Arabian Knight (3-1) was victorious his last time out, winning the Pacific Classic in September for his third win in four career races. His jockey for the Breeders' Cup Classic will be Flavien Prat, who won the event in 2022, while riding Flightline.

White Abarrio (4-1) and Ushba Tesoro (4-1) will also be horses to watch. But they'll have to find a way to outrace Arabian Knight, who has a great opportunity to win from the No. 12 post.

Baffert is a four-time winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic. It wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up victorious again Saturday, even though Arabian Knight is his only horse in the field.