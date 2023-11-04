Way-Too-Early 2024 NHL All-Star Game Roster Picks

7 of 12

Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks

Go ahead and pencil this name in this spot for, hmmm, let's say the next dozen or so seasons. Bedard was as coveted a No. 1 overall pick as there's been in a long time and he's begun the path toward stardom as an 18-year-old, scoring four times in his first nine NHL games, including three in his last four games while logging just shy of 20 minutes per night.

Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators

The Central needs left-side wingers and there aren't many in the group as good as Forsberg, who's got nine points in his first 10 games this season, one removed from a 42-goal run in 2021-22. His ice time is third among wingers in the division and his shot total is second, so it's a matter of time before they start going in more regularly for the 29-year-old Swede.

Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild

"Kirill the Thrill" is continuing the torrid production that's been his signature since arriving to the NHL and capturing a Calder Trophy in 2020-21. He's scored 47 and 40 goals in the last two seasons and is off to a point-per-game start with three goals and seven assists so far in 2023-24. The point total is fourth in the league among left wingers and tops in the Central.

Clayton Keller, RW, Arizona Coyotes

A seventh overall pick from 2016 who plays in the relative obscurity of Arizona, Keller's one of the better players in the league that only the hardcore fans are aware of. He crossed into point-per-game territory with 37 goals and 49 assists last season and is just shy of the pace with nine points in 10 games this season. He's a 57.1 percent ace in the faceoff dot, too.

Mikko Rantanen, RW, Colorado Avalanche

Speaking of stars who aren't on the fame level of the McDavids, Pastrnaks, and Crosbys, meet Rantanen, who's boosted his point total from 41 to 105 over the last four seasons and is on pace for 55 goals and 128 points in 2023-24. He leads the Avalanche in goals, assists, and points and is tied with Pastrnak and William Nylander among right wingers.

Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets