Way-Too-Early 2024 NHL All-Star Game Roster Picks

Way-Too-Early 2024 NHL All-Star Game Roster PicksNovember 4, 2023
Happiness is three months away.
That is, if happiness to you means the NHL All-Star Game.
If so, you'll be in your ice-watching glory on February 3 when the world's best players converge on Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for the annual three-on-three tournament that pits the league's four divisions against one another in a chase for supremacy.
The B/R hockey team is already looking forward to the mid-winter classic and got into the spirit by making early (way too early, some would suggest) projections on what the respective divisional rosters might look like.
Each of a division's eight teams must be represented at least once within the group of 11 players—two centers, four wingers, three defensemen, two goalies—which means there'll be plenty of instances where deserving players from multi-star teams will be slighted.
With those qualifications in mind, take a look at what we came up with and perhaps drop a suggestion or two of your own in the comments section.
NOTE: All stats effective through Wednesday's games.
Atlantic Division Forwards
Cole Caufield, RW, Montreal Canadiens
When he's healthy, the 15th overall pick in 2019 has proven to be an effective spark plug for the Canadiens. And he's been healthy this season to the tune of four goals and 10 points in just nine games. Caufield scored 23 times in 67 games in 2021-22 and followed it with 26 goals in just 46 games last season, so there's a good chance the needle moves again.
Dylan Larkin, C, Detroit Red Wings
To suggest the 27-year-old Michigan native has been building to this wouldn't be incorrect. Larkin has boosted his point total in each of the last two seasons—including a career-best 79 with 32 goals in 2022-23. He may put them both in the rear-view mirror this season, though, if a four-goal, 15-point breakout through 10 games is any indication.
David Pastrnak, RW, Boston Bruins
Pssst...the man affectionately known as "Pasta" is one of the league's greatest talents. Pastrnak put up ridiculous totals—61 goals, 113 points in 82 games—during Boston's historic run through the 2022-23 regular season and he's up to old tricks again with eight goals and 14 points in nine games. That, by the way, projects to 73 goals and 128 points.
Sam Reinhart, C, Florida Panthers
Fans of the Buffalo Sabres may not like hearing it, but Reinhart these days is looking a lot like a guy who'd have been picked second in the 2014 draft. He netted 64 goals in his first two seasons with the Panthers after a 2021 trade and has eight goals in his first eight games this season, becoming the third Florida player in history to begin at that torrid clip.
Jeff Skinner, LW, Buffalo Sabres
Now 31 and in his sixth season with the team, Skinner hasn't always been the most popular player with Sabres fans but his production over the last two seasons—68 goals, 145 points—has done a bit to change that. And 10 points in the first 10 games this season won't hurt the level of affection either as the franchise seeks its first playoff berth since 2011.
Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators
At some point, a roster full of good young players is going to turn the standings corner in Ottawa. And it's a sure bet that Tkachuk, picked fourth in the 2018 draft, will be front and center when it does. He's ticked his goal total up from 17 to 30 to 35 in each of the last three seasons and has six already through eight games to lead the team.
Atlantic Division Defense
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
It's year three of a renaissance for Dahlin, a 23-year-old Swede picked first overall in 2018. He topped out at nine goals and 44 points through his first three seasons but has exceeded those numbers in each of the last two and posted nine points in his initial 10 games of 2023-24. He leads the Sabres in ice time and assists, and is third on the team in assists,
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
It's hard to imagine a more steadying presence on a team than Hedman, who's still just 32 despite having been picked second overall way back in 2009. A Norris Trophy and a Conn Smythe join the two Stanley Cups on his resume and only Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns have posted more points from the blue line than his 661 since the start of 2009-10.
Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings
Flanking the veteran Hedman in the trio on the back end is another youngster in Seider, who, like Dahlin, arrived to the league as a high pick (No. 6, 2019) and made an instant impact with a Calder Trophy. A slight backup in goals, assists, and points generated some flack in the 22-year-old's direction last season but he's rebounded strongly with 10 points in 10 games.
Atlantic Division Goalies
Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
Let's face it, either (or both) of the goalies in the two-headed Boston monster could have been included here and it wouldn't have diluted the quality. Swayman made the individual cut only because his remarkably good goals-against average (1.26) is a bit better than Linus Ullmark's remarkable 1.77. If they continue on that level, the Bruins will dominate again.
Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs may have answered their long-term goaltending needs with the development of Woll, whom they chose with the first pick of the third round in 2016. He made just 11 starts across his first two seasons but is fifth in the league in goals-against average (1.89) and third in save percentage (.942) in five 2023-24 appearances.
Metropolitan Division Forwards
Jesper Bratt, LW, New Jersey Devils
There are teams for whom finding one slot is a task. And then there are teams for whom finding enough slots, particularly when every team is represented, is even harder. Such is the case with the Devils and Bratt, who's emerged in the last two seasons and taken another step in this one. His 14 points in eight games were fifth in the league through Wednesday.
Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils
Oh, speaking of those Devils. Sitting four points ahead of Bratt with a league-leading 18 points is the super-skilled Hughes, who was picked No. 1 in 2019 and played like it last season while posting 43 goals and 99 points. The 22-year-old is on an early pace for 51 goals and is a huge reason why New Jersey is on a short list of Cup favorites.
Travis Konecny, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
He's not typically in the first wave of All-Star players that people might list, but there's not a right wing in the Metropolitan who's been more prolific this season that Konecny, whose eight goals are tied for third in the league. He leads the Flyers in goals and points and his shooting percentage of 22.2 is nearly 10 points above his career clip.
Evgeni Malkin, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
He's 37 years old and certainly closer to the end than the beginning, but forget about Malkin at your own peril. Two scoring titles, an MVP, and three Cups are evidence of a Hall of Fame-worthy career, but the 11 points in nine games—second to Hughes among centers in the Metropolitan—are plenty emblematic of a guy who's still productive.
Artemi Panarin, LW, New York Rangers
Three of the league's top-five scorers through Wednesday reside in the Metropolitan and none shine any brighter than Panarin, whose 15 points in nine games have him well ahead of the pace it'll take to register a seventh straight point-per-game season. He's registered at least a point in nine straight games and has two or more points in five of them.
Tyler Toffoli, RW, New Jersey Devils
Another day, another Devil. Go figure that a team averaging 4.13 goals per game—second-best in the league—would have so much All-Star representation. Toffoli was moved from Calgary for a player and a pick last June and he's adjusted well with seven goals and three assists in his initial 10 games. The career-high of 34 goals set last year is a target.
Metropolitan Division Defense
Brent Burns, Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes are among the league's best teams but it was a particular challenge finding a spot for one of their players given the extent of the offense being produced elsewhere. But you can't go wrong on a blue line by including the ageless Burns, whose ice time is still tops on the team (22:00) alongside three power-play points and a plus-2 rating.
John Carlson, Washington Capitals
It's a similar inclusion tale when it comes to the Capitals, who are languishing near the bottom of the league in offense and more toward the middle in goals allowed. Still, the 33-year-old Carlson remains steady and his seven points are within shouting distance of the league lead for defensemen. He's still a horse, too, as shown by a nightly 25:42 ice time.
Ivan Provorov, Columbus Blue Jackets
Provorov makes it three offensively challenged teams with players on the All-Star blue line. The former No. 7 overall pick (2015) made his way to the Blue Jackets after seven seasons in Philadelphia and less than a day with Los Angeles, which flipped him to Columbus and started a run that's seen him post seven assists in nine games.
Metropolitan Division Goalies
Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers
The perpetually streaky Hart was on an uptick to begin the 2023-24 season, allowing two or fewer goals in four of his first seven starts for a .921 save percentage, which would be the best full-season rate of his career. Breath is being held, however, after he left Tuesday's game with a mid-body injury and no immediate update was provided.
Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
It's only been three full NHL seasons for Sorokin, whom New York chose 78th overall nine years ago, but he's quickly climbed the ladder to the elite level. A career-best 31 wins prompted his selection as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last season, and, if the mandate is to place at least one Islander on the team there could hardly be a better pick.
Central Division Forwards
Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks
Go ahead and pencil this name in this spot for, hmmm, let's say the next dozen or so seasons. Bedard was as coveted a No. 1 overall pick as there's been in a long time and he's begun the path toward stardom as an 18-year-old, scoring four times in his first nine NHL games, including three in his last four games while logging just shy of 20 minutes per night.
Filip Forsberg, LW, Nashville Predators
The Central needs left-side wingers and there aren't many in the group as good as Forsberg, who's got nine points in his first 10 games this season, one removed from a 42-goal run in 2021-22. His ice time is third among wingers in the division and his shot total is second, so it's a matter of time before they start going in more regularly for the 29-year-old Swede.
Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Minnesota Wild
"Kirill the Thrill" is continuing the torrid production that's been his signature since arriving to the NHL and capturing a Calder Trophy in 2020-21. He's scored 47 and 40 goals in the last two seasons and is off to a point-per-game start with three goals and seven assists so far in 2023-24. The point total is fourth in the league among left wingers and tops in the Central.
Clayton Keller, RW, Arizona Coyotes
A seventh overall pick from 2016 who plays in the relative obscurity of Arizona, Keller's one of the better players in the league that only the hardcore fans are aware of. He crossed into point-per-game territory with 37 goals and 49 assists last season and is just shy of the pace with nine points in 10 games this season. He's a 57.1 percent ace in the faceoff dot, too.
Mikko Rantanen, RW, Colorado Avalanche
Speaking of stars who aren't on the fame level of the McDavids, Pastrnaks, and Crosbys, meet Rantanen, who's boosted his point total from 41 to 105 over the last four seasons and is on pace for 55 goals and 128 points in 2023-24. He leads the Avalanche in goals, assists, and points and is tied with Pastrnak and William Nylander among right wingers.
Mark Scheifele, C, Winnipeg Jets
Raise your hand if you expected Scheifele to be long for Winnipeg as he finished last season with one year remaining on a deal. Not only did he sign with the Jets for the long term in the summer, his four goals and nine points lead the team through nine games this season. He's on pace for 33 goals this season and No. 28 this year would give him 300 for his career.
Central Division Defense
Sean Durzi, Arizona Coyotes
Durzi seemed off to a sound start in Los Angeles after leading the Kings in playoff ice time in 2021-22 and ramping up to a career-high 39 points last season, but he was dealt to the Coyotes in June for a draft pick. The transition hasn't been a problem, though, with four goals and seven points in 10 games, and a plus-8 rating that's fifth in the NHL among defensemen.
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
If the league has a generation-type defenseman at the moment it's got to be Makar, who's still just 25 years old but has already managed a Calder, a Norris, a Conn Smythe, and a Stanley Cup across four full NHL seasons. He topped out at 86 points in Colorado's Cup year in 2021-22 but has started at a rate that'll get him to 100 if it holds for 82 games.
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
All of a sudden, the 28-year-old former No. 13 overall pick is a sturdy veteran of seven-plus NHL seasons and more than 500 games. His seven points in 10 games are tied for second to Makar among Central defensemen and his average 25:01 ice time is eighth in the league among blue liners and tops on the Jets by more than three full minutes.
Central Division Goalies
Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
It's been a tough start to the season for the Blues but what success there's been has largely been the product of quality from Binnington, who allowed seven goals across his first four starts. The backbone of the 2019 Cup run in St. Louis has posted a goals-against average (2.61) and a save percentage (.916) through six games that surpass his career numbers.
Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
The Stars knew right away that they had something when Oettinger, chosen 26th in the 2017 draft, reached the NHL and won 11 games in 24 starts in 2020-21. He's climbed to 30 and 37 wins across the last two seasons and a 5-0-1 start in 2023-24 has him among league leaders in goals-against average (1.95, seventh) and save percentage (.939, fourth).
Pacific Division Forwards
Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Seattle Kraken
It's a matter of position for Seattle's Bjorkstrand, who's tied for his team lead with eight points in 10 games but gets the call here because the division needs a right winger and the Kraken need to be included. The 28-year-old Dane has been a quietly efficient NHL'er for years, reaching 20 goals in four of the last five seasons with Seattle and Columbus.
Leon Draisaitl, C, Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers are off to a dreadful start after "Cup or bust" proclamations in the offseason but it's not the fault of Draisaitl, who's got 13 points in eight games and is on a 133-point pace after establishing a career-high 128 in 80 games last season. His 22:25 average ice time is his highest per-game clip since he worked 22:36 in 2019-20.
Kevin Fiala, LW, Los Angeles Kings
The early-season playmaking vibe is strong for the 27-year-old native of Switzerland, who's recorded 11 assists in his first nine games, including at least one in eight straight games since going scoreless in the opener. Fiala, a draft pick of Nashville and veteran of three full seasons in Minnesota, is logging a career-high 18:14 in average ice time.
Zach Hyman, LW, Edmonton Oilers
Just two points behind Fiala among the Pacific's left wingers sits Hyman, who leapt from 54 to 83 points last season while netting a career-best 36 goals. Maintaining his nine points in eight games pace across the full season would result in the 31-year-old Toronto native reaching point-per-game status for the second time.
Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks
Now 24 years old, Pettersson had been on the verge of breaking in to All-Star status for a while before racking up 39 goals and 102 points for Vancouver in 2022-23. He trails only New Jersey's Jack Hughes among the league's leading scorers through two weeks, scoring five goals and assisting on 11 others for the Canucks.
Frank Vatrano, RW, Anaheim Ducks
Take a bow if you had an Anaheim Duck sharing the league lead in goals through the season's first two weeks. And take a bigger bow if you suspected it would be Vatrano, the undrafted 29-year-old who topped out at 24 goals in Florida in 2018-19. It's ridiculous to consider, but his current pace will yield a 74-goal season across 82 games.
Pacific Division Defense
Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
Things haven't been going so well lately for the Flames, but Andersson has been as good as anyone in Calgary through the early stages. He's logged a team-high ice time of 24:15 per night, got involved enough to draw 15 minutes in penalties and is one of just two Calgary players (through Thursday night) to not be in negative territory on the plus/minus scale.
Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
No such allowances have to be made for Hughes, who's been creeping up the status ladder for several seasons. He's gone from 41 to 68 to 76 points across the last three with the Canucks, and the four goals and 12 assists he's produced from the back line so far this season were good for a fourth-place tie among points leaders through Thursday's games.
Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights are the best team in the West now, and, as of last spring at least, the tops in the league as well. So this roster could be littered with their players. But they're so deep that not everyone stands out as much as Theodore, whose 10 points through 11 games are fourth in the league and second in the division (behind Hughes) among defensemen.
Pacific Division Goalies
Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks haven't been in the playoffs in three years and have been intermittently relevant for a last decade, but they seem different these days due to Demko. The No. 36 overall pick in 2014 won 33 games in 2021-22 before injuries impacted totals last season. His 1.92 goals-against average this season is nearly a goal better than he's ever posted.
Mackenzie Blackwood, San Jose Sharks
OK, the rules say every team gets a representative. But it's pretty difficult to find superlatives for a group that's off to an 0-8-1 start with the league's worst offense, its lowest shot totals, and its worst goal differential. Still, it may be worse without the 26-year-old Blackwood, who arrived via trade last summer and has his best save percentage (.907) since 2019-20.