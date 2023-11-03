Top Fantasy Football QB Streaming Options for Week 9 After Injuries, Starter Changes

4 of 6

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have a quarterback controversy on their hands. Desmond Ridder didn't return following an unsightly first half against the Tennessee Titans, and while head coach Arthur Smith maintains that he wasn't benched because of performance woes and was instead being evaluated for a concussion, Taylor Heinicke replaced the starter and sparked a second-half run.

Under Heinicke's command, the Falcons were able to put 20 points on the board after they managed just a single field goal in the first 30 minutes of play.

Smith now has a tough decision to make regarding the team's QB1 job not only for a Week 9 battle against the Minnesota Vikings, but also the remainder of the campaign. Atlanta is sitting at 4-4—tied with the New Orleans Saints atop the NFC South standings—and has a real chance of snapping a half-decade playoff drought. Ridder hadn't thrown a scoring pass since Week 5 and has as many picks (six) as he does touchdowns on the year.

Heinicke not only threw a touchdown in his first appearance of 2023 against a Titans defense that had bottled up Ridder, but he also only took one sack after the starter was brought down five times.

With Ridder struggling to hold onto the ball—he lost four fumbles over his last six quarters of play—the Falcons need a steady hand like Heinicke's to simply manage the game. The team features a boatload of talented skill-position options, including recent high first-round picks in Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson, who have been underperforming with Ridder under center. Their talent seemed to be unlocked with Heinicke running the show, evidenced by the 20 points the offense scored in a single half being more than Atlanta had mustered in four of the previous five weeks.