Tyreek Hill Hints at Retirement If He Has to Leave Dolphins: 'It May Be Over With'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is just 29 years old and arguably the best wide receiver in the league, but he may be calling it quits if he has to play for another team outside of the Miami Dolphins.

"If I'm not being brought back to Miami, I'm not gonna go all the way to the East Coast or the West Coast and like get ran to death in practice," he said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast. "I already know how to practice, I already know how to set the standard. So, if I'm not being brought back to Miami with this team here, it may be over with."

Barring a stunning trade down the line, Hill probably doesn't have to worry about playing elsewhere outside of Miami for the foreseeable future.

He is under contract through the 2026 campaign with a potential out in 2025, and the Dolphins surely aren't looking to move on from him anytime soon. After all, Hill is leading the NFL in both receiving yards (1,014) and touchdown catches (eight) and is a major reason Miami is in first place in the AFC East.

The production is nothing new for the speedster.

Hill's resume includes a Super Bowl title, seven Pro Bowl selections, four First-Team All-Pro nods and six years with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He has also proved in Miami that his statistics are not just the result of being in the same offense with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce like he was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The West Alabama product had 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Dolphins.

It is notable he is discussing retirement at this stage of his career, though, as he may not look to sign a long-term deal ahead of the 2027 campaign when he is next scheduled to be a free agent.