NFL Rumors: Raiders 'Ghosted' Team Calling at Trade Deadline Ahead of HC, GM Firings

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly did not engage in trade talks with a team Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline as they worked toward announcing the firings of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, a representative from a team that was trying to acquire a "playmaker" from the Raiders said the following about their attempts to negotiate a trade with Vegas on Tuesday: "Explains why they ghosted us. … Nobody responded yesterday."

The 3-5 Raiders were thought to be potential deadline sellers, but they did not make any moves, instead focusing on a huge organizational shake-up by firing McDaniels and Ziegler early Wednesday morning.

The two names that came up most often for the Raiders amid the rumors and speculation leading up to the deadline were wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow.

Las Vegas acquired Adams from the Green Bay Packers last year and gave him a five-year, $140 million contract extension. He delivered in his first season with the Raiders, finishing with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl selection and third straight first-team All-Pro nod.

Adams has not been his usual dominant self this season, as he has registered 47 catches for 539 yards and three scores through three games.

One of the biggest reasons for that is likely the Raiders' decision to part ways with quarterback Derek Carr during the offseason and replace him with Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams and Garoppolo seemingly hasn't been on the same page, and Jimmy G leads the NFL with nine interceptions.

In Monday night's loss to the Detroit Lions, Garoppolo missed Adams on two open deep balls, and Adams finished with just one reception for 11 yards.

Despite the trails and tribulations Adams has gone through as part of the Raiders' 31st-ranked offense this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter said Tuesday on First Take that he was told by people within the NFL there was "not a chance in hell" Adams would be traded.

Renfrow seemed like a far more likely piece to move given his complete lack of involvement in the passing game this season.

The talented slot receiver is just two seasons removed from setting career highs across the board with 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, which earned him his first Pro Bowl berth.

His production dipped considerably in his first season under McDaniels in 2022, however, as he finished with just 36 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

Renfrow has been even more of a nonfactor this season with only 10 grabs for 92 yards and no touchdowns through eight games, plus he has played fewer than 50 percent of the snaps in four games this season.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported this month that the Raiders intended to find a trade partner for Renfrow, but it didn't happen.

Renfrow's contract by be a big reason why no trade was made, as he is set to earn over $11 million this season and next season, and has a cap hit exceeding $13 million in each season as well, per Spotrac.

Now that McDaniels is out, some significant offensive changes could be on the way in Las Vegas, and utilizing both Adams and Renfrow more effectively are potential ways to increase the offensive output.