Way-Too-Early Predictions for the 2024 MLB Playoffs and World Series

2 of 7

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Biggest Unknown: Will anyone challenge the Twins?

With all due respect to the Minnesota Twins, this division was just plain terrible in 2023.

Is there any good reason to expect that to change next year?

Detroit is finally, mercifully no longer stuck with paying Miguel Cabrera $30+ million per year, but the Tigers are likely going to lose their best player (Eduardo Rodriguez) to free agency. While they now have the room in the budget to try to make a big splash or two, is there any point in doing so until they're at least a little bit closer to looking like a contender?

Chicago is in a similar boat, with what currently projects to be a much lower opening day payroll than it had seven months ago. The White Sox could be in a good spot to make a push in 2025, but next season is already looking like another lost cause.

Kansas City is nowhere close to the end of its rebuild. The World Series just featured two teams who each had 100+ losses two seasons ago, but it feels like the Royals will be lucky to contend again before Bobby Witt Jr. hits free agency in four years.

Cleveland is the best candidate to make a run at the Twins after a season full of rookie pitchers making good first impressions. Do the Guardians have enough offense, though? Are they willing to pay to get better hitting? Would they trade Shane Bieber for an outfielder who can occasionally homer? (Sending him to St. Louis for Tyler O'Neill almost makes too much sense for both teams.) Is shortstop Brayan Rocchio ready to make a real impact after getting a few little tastes of the majors this year?

For now, the division seems to clearly run through Minnesota again, even though the Twins need to figure out how to re-sign/replace Sonny Gray in the rotation.

Other Big Unknowns

Are the White Sox done with Tim Anderson?

Is this the year Royce Lewis gets and stays healthy for Minnesota?

Is there any chance in hell Javier Báez declines his four-year, $98 million player option to stay in Detroit?

Projected 2024 AL Central Standings