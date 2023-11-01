2023 NFL Playoff Predictions at Midseason Mark

2023 NFL Playoff Predictions at Midseason MarkNovember 1, 2023
We all do our best to make preseason NFL predictions each year, and most of us fail miserably.
Logically, the assignment should be a hell of a lot easier midway through the campaign. At this point, some teams have at least thrown in the towel and others have established themselves as clear-cut Super Bowl contenders.
That being the case, let's recalibrate as November begins and make fresh playoff predictions for the 2023 campaign.
AFC Wild Card Round
No. 7 Buffalo Bills (9-8) at No. 2 Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
The Buffalo Bills seem too talented to tumble down to the final playoff spot, but I'm not sure it's in the cards this year...again. The defense is banged up, the offense hasn't been consistent enough and the schedule is hell. They still have to play the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins on the road between now and Week 18.
A playoff run isn't out of the question if they get hot at the right time, but in this scenario the Baltimore Ravens would appear to have a clear homefield edge based on how things are going right now.
Prediction: Ravens 27, Bills 23
No. 6 Cleveland Browns (10-7) at No. 3 Miami Dolphins (11-6)
This remainder of this season could go either way for the Cleveland Browns, who have a top-notch defense (albeit one that has been more beatable of late) but questions at quarterback. They'll slip into the postseason thanks to a relatively soft schedule down the stretch, but I don't envision anything beyond one-and-one with the powerful Miami Dolphins on the other side of the field in the Wild Card Round.
Miami still has to prove it can reliably defeat high-quality teams, especially on the road, but the Browns aren't likely to provide a stiff enough test.
Prediction: Dolphins 30, Browns 20
No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (10-7)
The Bengals are putting it back together just on time, which should enable them to rally for another playoff run starting with a road victory over a Jacksonville Jaguars team that doesn't have the same level of talent or postseason experience.
This would likely be pretty much a pick'em between two strong quasi-contenders and two excellent young quarterbacks. Both teams are also hot right now, but I'm still leaning Joe Burrow over Trevor Lawrence and I still have more trust in the Bengals.
Prediction: Bengals 27, Jaguars 26
NFC Wild Card Round
No. 7. Atlanta Falcons (10-7) at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
Few see the Atlanta Falcons as a playoff-caliber team, but the NFC lacks depth and the Falcons should still have plenty of more Ws ahead with a soft schedule in a weak division.
Whether it be with Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke leading the way at quarterback, that'll be enough to buy them a first-round exit at the hands of a San Francisco team that definitely has the talent to rebound in emphatic fashion from a midseason three-game losing streak.
Prediction: 49ers 27, Falcons 14
No. 6 Seattle Seahawks (10-7) at No. 3 Detroit Lions (12-5)
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot more momentum right now than the Detroit Lions, but Detroit still seems more likely than Seattle to rise up and grab a higher NFC playoff seed.
Both are almost certainly headed to the playoffs, but I'd have a tough time siding with Geno Smith compared to the stellar Detroit offense. And while Pete Carroll is obviously well-accomplished, Dan Campbell has something special in him. Watch for him to take advantage of the extremely vulnerable state of the NFC North to land home-field advantage and take care of the traveling and less explosive Seahawks in this spot.
Prediction: Lions 30, Seahawks 23
No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at No. 4 New Orleans Saints (10-7)
The Dallas Cowboys continue to appear primed to become the best non-division winner in the NFL this season, and that will become a lot more likely if they lose as underdogs this week in Philadelphia.
But that won't stop a supremely talented Dallas team from easily overcoming the road disadvantage to defeat an inferior New Orleans Saints team that has just enough talent to ride a soft sked into the playoffs but isn't going anywhere with Derek Carr at quarterback and only limited support altogether.
Prediction: Cowboys 27, Saints 10
AFC Divisional Round
No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (13-4)
By the time the Bengals reach this juncture, they'll have likely spent too much energy simply recovering from their terrible start. Tired and on the road against a Chiefs team that has played in three of the last four Super Bowls, the recovery run ends here at Arrowhead.
Still, this should be an entertaining matchup between two resilient teams meeting for the third straight postseason.
Prediction: Chiefs 30, Bengals 26
No. 3 Miami Dolphins (11-6) at No. 2 Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
This really feels like a toss-up between two closely matched teams, both of whom could easily land the top seed and win the Super Bowl.
On one hand, the Dolphins sometimes seem unstoppable and have a chance to make a serious run as they get healthier. But I often like to side with the home squad because that's never a bad tiebreaker in a situation like this, and Miami has already laid two eggs against high-quality teams on the road this season (at Buffalo and at Philadelphia). That makes it hard to back them against an experienced squad that has already taken down the Bengals, Browns and Lions this year.
Prediction: Ravens 34, Dolphins 27
NFC Divisional Round
No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (13-4)
This all changes if the Cowboys beat the Eagles Sunday afternoon, flipping the script on the 2023 NFC hierarchy. But I just don't see that happening, and I definitely don't see Dallas going on the road in January and beating last year's NFC champ.
What's really impressive about the Eagles is they're 7-1 despite the fact they've yet to really hit their stride and string together consistently crisp performances. The talent and experience is there, though, and I get the feeling they're about to do some stomping.
Prediction: Eagles 30, Cowboys 20
No. 3 Detroit Lions (12-5) at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (12-5)
Maybe Jahmyr Gibbs can hijack the second half of the season and position the Lions to suddenly win multiple playoff games, but this is a team that will likely build up toward prime contender status in annual baby steps.
On the road against a team featuring dudes like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Nick Bosa, Detroit's 2023 run ends here. Still, they'd likely put up a fight for Campbell and become an even bigger contender in 2024.
Prediction: 49ers 31, Lions 24
AFC Championship Game
No. 2 Baltimore Ravens at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City hasn't been quite right this season, but the pedigree is still undeniable and I still trust Patrick Mahomes a hell of a lot more than Lamar Jackson (to both consistently perform at a high level and stay healthy).
I think K.C.'s losses to Detroit and the Denver Broncos were relative aberrations and that it's silly to bet against Mahomes and Andy Reid at this point in time. At Arrowhead, the admittedly flawed Chiefs prevail again against the definitely-also-flawed Ravens.
Been there, done that, right?
Prediction: Chiefs 26, Ravens 20
NFC Championship Game
No. 2 San Francisco 49ers at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles
Up until San Francisco recently hit a three-game mid-season losing streak, it sure as heck felt like an NFC title game rematch was inevitable. But because it's still hard to trust Detroit or Seattle, because Dallas is already at a disadvantage in the NFC East, and because the NFC North and South don't have a lot to offer, I'm still pretty confident we're headed toward take 2 between the 49ers and Eagles.
And once again, I'm rolling with Philly. Better, more proven quarterback. Similar talent level elsewhere on offense, similar degree of depth on defense. Plus, they look primed for home-field advantage based on San Francisco's recent swoon.
Still, this one will be closer than last year's Philadelphia blowout.
Prediction: Eagles 27, 49ers 20
Super Bowl LVIII
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
Exactly 30 years after the Cowboys and Bills met in back-to-back Super Bowls, we're predicting that the Eagles and Chiefs will give us just the second immediate Super Bowl rematch in NFL history.
This time, though, the Eagles are exacting revenge.
Justification? Let's start with the fact they're just the better team on paper this year. Sure, Mahomes is still Mahomes. But he's made his fair share of mistakes with questionable support. Jalen Hurts is absolutely in his tier, but with more support, better pass protection and a more talented defense.
A team hasn't successfully defended its title in this league since 2004. That run continues here in Las Vegas with Philly flipping the script on K.C. one year after a thriller in Arizona.
Prediction: Eagles 34, Chiefs 31