2023 NFL Playoff Predictions at Midseason Mark

Rich Storry/Getty Images

No. 7 Buffalo Bills (9-8) at No. 2 Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

The Buffalo Bills seem too talented to tumble down to the final playoff spot, but I'm not sure it's in the cards this year...again. The defense is banged up, the offense hasn't been consistent enough and the schedule is hell. They still have to play the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins on the road between now and Week 18.

A playoff run isn't out of the question if they get hot at the right time, but in this scenario the Baltimore Ravens would appear to have a clear homefield edge based on how things are going right now.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Bills 23

No. 6 Cleveland Browns (10-7) at No. 3 Miami Dolphins (11-6)

This remainder of this season could go either way for the Cleveland Browns, who have a top-notch defense (albeit one that has been more beatable of late) but questions at quarterback. They'll slip into the postseason thanks to a relatively soft schedule down the stretch, but I don't envision anything beyond one-and-one with the powerful Miami Dolphins on the other side of the field in the Wild Card Round.

Miami still has to prove it can reliably defeat high-quality teams, especially on the road, but the Browns aren't likely to provide a stiff enough test.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Browns 20

No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (10-7)

The Bengals are putting it back together just on time, which should enable them to rally for another playoff run starting with a road victory over a Jacksonville Jaguars team that doesn't have the same level of talent or postseason experience.

This would likely be pretty much a pick'em between two strong quasi-contenders and two excellent young quarterbacks. Both teams are also hot right now, but I'm still leaning Joe Burrow over Trevor Lawrence and I still have more trust in the Bengals.