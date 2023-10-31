X

MLB

    Rangers' Adolis García, Max Scherzer off 2023 World Series Roster with Injuries

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 31, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 30: Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers looks on prior to Game 3 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday, October 30, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Texas Rangers announced that starting pitcher Max Scherzer and right fielder Adolis García have been removed from the World Series roster due to injuries. They have been replaced by left-handed relief pitcher Brock Burke and infielder/outfielder Ezequiel Duran, respectively.

    Texas Rangers PR @TXRangersPR

    The Rangers announced the following substitutions for the club's World Series roster. The moves were approved by MLB after confirmation from MLB's Medical Director Dr. Gary Green.<br><br>- OF Adolis García replaced by INF/OF Ezequiel Duran<br>- RHP Max Scherzer replaced by LHP Brock Burke

    Earlier Tuesday, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that the duo could be replaced on the roster shortly.

    Stefan Stevenson @StefanVersusTex

    Bruce Bochy on Adolis Garcia prognosis. Garcia and Scherzer could be replaced on roster with the next hour.<br>"It's not good news." <a href="https://t.co/9qSZRPlQJp">pic.twitter.com/9qSZRPlQJp</a>

    Those moves are now official, and Scherzer and García's Fall Classics are over.

    On Monday, Scherzer started Game 3, which resulted in a 3-1 Rangers win to put Texas up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Unfortunately, he left after three shutout innings due to back spasms.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Max Scherzer left tonight's game with back tightness <a href="https://t.co/JQOP6WvlkC">pic.twitter.com/JQOP6WvlkC</a>

    García's injury appeared to occur after he flew out to center field in the top of the eighth inning.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    Adolis Garcia appears to be in pain after flying out to center <a href="https://t.co/EQRHRp3BRG">pic.twitter.com/EQRHRp3BRG</a>

    The prognosis for both men one day later didn't bring about good news.

    Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes

    Moderate oblique strain for García, Bochy said. No decision yet on his roster status. Admitted it's not good news. Same for Scherzer, who he said was still "pretty locked up" when he got to the park. Thinks decisions on roster status of both coming before game time.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Adolis Garcia has a moderate strained oblique and is getting treatment.<br>The Rangers will make a decision in an hour whether he will remain on the World Series roster.<br>'Not great news,'' Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says.

    The Rangers had already omitted García from the Game 4 starting lineup before Bochy's announcement. Travis Jankowski will play right field in his place.

    Texas Rangers PR @TXRangersPR

    Rangers starting lineup for World Series Game 4, October 31 at Arizona <a href="https://t.co/Wj8QxfFIvX">pic.twitter.com/Wj8QxfFIvX</a>

    Texas notably bumped Evan Carter down to cleanup and moved Mitch Garver up to the No. 3 spot. Garver notably did damage there during the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles, hitting a grand slam in Game 2 en route to an 11-8 win.

    Losing García is a devastating blow for the Rangers. García has hit eight home runs alongside a single-season playoff record 22 RBI in the postseason. He notably hit a game-winning home run in the bottom of the 11th inning in Game 1 to give Texas a 6-5 victory.

    Scherzer is a tough loss as well, considering that he would have been in line to start Game 7 should the series go that far.

    As Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted, the Rangers have dealt with injuries all year, with the most notable one being a torn right UCL for ace Jacob deGrom, who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery.

    However, García and Scherzer are big losses, especially with the Diamondbacks being in position to potentially tie the series up at two games apiece.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    The Rangers had the second most injuries in MLB this year, so the Rangers are accustomed to dealing with adversity, but hardly ideal potentially losing Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer for the rest of the World Series

    As far as the replacements go, Jankowski hit .263 with one homer and 30 RBI this season. His speed (19 stolen bases) and defense are notable assets for Texas as it tries to put the series away.

    Duran brings some pop to the table, hitting 14 home runs with 46 RBI and a .768 OPS in 122 games this season.

    The left-handed Burke served as a reliever. In 53 appearances, he went 5-3 with a 4.37 ERA.

    If the series goes to seven games, right-hander Jon Gray figures to be the top option. Gray has been moved to the bullpen for the playoffs but was a starter during the season, going 9-8 with a 4.12 ERA (1.29 WHIP) and 142 strikeouts in 157.1 innings (29 starts).